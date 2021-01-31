The country once known as the “Switzerland of America” has become the new mecca for immigrants. Burdened by the longest quarantine in the world and faced with an increasingly complicated economic outlook, many Argentines are looking for new horizons in Uruguay.

There are not very exact figures on the number of people interested in moving to the other side of the Río de la Plata. But since the end of 2019 the consultations in the consulate, the real estate agencies and among those who manage this type of procedure have multiplied.

That’s why we bring you everything you need to know to obtain Uruguayan citizenship and what are the requirements to obtain it in Argentina.

Requirements for Uruguayan citizenship

The descendants of Uruguayans are the ones who, obviously, have it easier. The Uruguayan Constitution, in its Section III, Chapter I, establishes the principles of nationality.

In addition to those born in Uruguay, Uruguayan children (both or only one parent) and grandchildren (one or both grandparents) have the right to nationality. In the case of grandchildren, this right is relatively new since it was established by law 19,362, in 2016. Since then, a thousand people obtained it thanks to this link.

To complete the procedure, the children or grandchildren of Uruguayans must present two Argentine birth certificates, recently issued and apostilled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or by a provincial College of Notaries (if they were born outside the City of Buenos Aires).

One item will be left at the Uruguayan consulate and the other will be delivered to the National Civil Identification Directorate (DNIC). You also have to present your DNI, always in good condition.

As part of the requirements, Applicants must attach two Argentine birth certificates and identity documents of the parents or grandparents. The items must be apostilled in the same way as those of the person who carries out the procedure. Of course, It will be necessary to prove the link with the birth certificate, identity card or identity document of the Uruguayan father, mother, grandfather or grandmother.

The presentation of the documents must be made before two witnesses (they cannot be the parents or the grandparents). All identity documents must be accompanied by their respective photocopies. The procedure has a cost of US $ 14.

While the restrictive measures for the pandemic last, those interested must make an appointment online: www.turnosconsulado.com.ar

Tip: check before the consulate, in effect, has the process enabled. Uruguay has consulates in Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Rosario, Mendoza, Paraná, Colón, Concordia and Gualeguaychú.

Legal residents

Another way to obtain Uruguayan nationality for Argentines is to live in the neighboring country for a relatively short period that enables permanent legal residence. For it, single persons must prove that they lived at least five years and married persons, three years. Less frequent is the nationality obtained by grace of the National Assembly, generally granted to people who have made an outstanding contribution to the country.

The Citizenship Charter is available to Uruguayan spouses, siblings and parents, in addition to those born in Argentina and other Mercosur countries. The procedure, free of charge, can be carried out at the consulates or at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Montevideo.

The requirements are various and they need determination to reach the goal, although the whole beginning is on-line.

First, you must have the authorization to live in Uruguay, which is granted by the National Directorate of Migration. To prove nationality (in this case, Argentina) You must present a birth certificate, endorsed by the consulate and legalized by the Ministry (you can also present a passport, ID or marriage certificate).

The age will be accredited by the birth certificate, passport, DNI or a medical certificate founded or issued by a notary. In addition, it will be necessary to bring two witnesses older than 25 years registered in the National Civic Registry of Uruguay (except military, police or electoral officials).

The number of years of permanence varies: if the person does not have a family, they must live in the country for five years, but if they are married, they will have three. In order to prove it, the documentation of any public institution, the record of procedures or proceedings carried out before them, is valid and, if it is private, it must be endorsed by a public notary.

In order to document that it is a constituted family, it will be necessary to present civil status certificates (from Uruguay or abroad, in this case legalized) or passports that demonstrate family ties. In addition, family members must appear together with witnesses to carry out the procedure.

Other requirements of the Uruguayan state

Another requirement for the Citizenship Charter is arraigo, which consists of demonstrating that the applicant possesses “working capital, industry, property in the country or that he professes any science, art or trade”. Diplomas, school certificates, professional registration certificates, partnership contracts and certificates from tax collecting offices, work certificates and property titles are some of the ways to carry out this verification with the Uruguayan government.

The requirements don’t end there. The applicant must demonstrate good conduct through a “police information ticket” and witness statements, and prove under oath, also before witnesses, that he professes democratic ideas and that he does not belong to social or political organizations that violate the bases of nationality.

On the other hand, The vaccines that make up the Uruguayan Vaccination Scheme Certificate must be valid, according to age. And bear in mind that all foreign documents must be apostilled, except for criminal record certificates with electronic signature (in the Argentine case the validity is three months).

Once all the documentation has been submitted, the applicant may initiate the legal steps to obtain the provisional identity card from the DNIC, as a pending resident. Once you are a permanent resident, you must renew it. After three years from the granting of permanent residence, you will have to request a certificate to obtain a new identity card. By then, it will be as Uruguayan as those who were born in the “Switzerland of America.”