In the midst of the fear and sanitization that the demolition of unidentified objects has generated in countries like the United States and Canada, this Sunday the Air Force of Uruguay reported that it will investigate sightings of strange lights in the region of Almirón Hot Springs in it Paysandu department.

The information was provided by the federal agency itself through a statement via social networks where it reported that various reports of sightings have been received.

“Given the complaints received about the sighting of flashing lights in the Termas de Almirón, department of Paysandú, the intervention of the CRIDOVNI (Commission for Receiving and Investigating Complaints of Unidentified Flying Objects) has been ordered.” wrote the Uruguayan Air Force.

These sightings would have been captured by users of social networks, who were in charge of disseminating through various platforms.

In the videos you can see a kind of elongated red light that flies horizontally over Uruguayan territory.

It may interest you:

The Uruguayan Air Force also reported that it has deployed investigative personnel in the areas of sightings in order to gather information and interview witnesses.