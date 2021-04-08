After this Wednesday Uruguay reached a new record of daily cases with 3,935 infected, President Luis Lacalle Pou warned that the country is going through “the worst times of the coronavirus pandemic”, so it was decided extend restrictions until May 3.

That way, the measurements will be maintained announced at the end of March, with the closure of public offices, suspension of shows, opening of bars only until midnight, cancellation of social events and banning of gyms and sports clubs, in addition to the application of sickness allowance to those over 65 years in the private sector and the reinstatement of the Covid-19 tribute to public salaries for two months, among others.

Regarding the educational system, the president explained that the classes will continue to be taught remotely because it seeks not to resume the presence and then cancel it again.

Likewise, Lacalle Pou was confident that these measures are “sufficient, if they are complied with and, in addition, care is maintained” to stop the contagion of coronavirus in the country. For now, rule out a “curfew”.

On the other hand, he announced that “next week” there will be an “announcement” from the Ministries of Economy and Industry with whom he will analyze the implementation of new measures in their sectors.

“We are going through these days the worst times of the pandemic“Lamented the president, who is committed to the vaccination plan since the country” has a number of vaccines that exceeds the total number of people who will be vaccinated. “As he explained, they ordered more doses than necessary” for The doubts”.

According to the president, at the end of April there will be 860,000 people vaccinated at least with the first dose of Sinovac and 550,000 with the full schedule.

The National Emergency System (Sinae) of the country has registered 3,935 new infections in the last day, which represents the highest number of daily cases, while there are 40 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total of infected amounts to almost 127,000 since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deceased are 1,231.

DB