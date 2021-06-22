Uruguay will vaccinate against the coronavirus migrants and refugee claimants, as announced on Tuesday by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) of the South American country.

In a statement released this day, the portfolio reported that those people who are in Uruguayan territory “for a period exceeding 90 days (the limit established for tourists) and they had not previously initiated a residency procedure “they will be able to register to obtain the vaccine.

As the note also points out, “the approval of this request does not imply the immediate allocation of space with a date and time for a vaccination, but the confirmation that they are in a position to enter their data into the vaccination schedule system against COVID-19, as does the rest of the population. “

The Minister of Public Health, Daniel Salinas, also referred to this matter in his official Twitter account, in which he wrote that this process was born from a joint work between his portfolio, the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry and the National Directorate of Migration, corresponding to the Ministry of Interior.

The head of the MSP stressed that “foreigners who have settled and still do not have a Uruguayan identity card” may be inoculated. “with the same criteria for the type of vaccine according to age group“.

Uruguay began on March 1 its vaccination process with doses of the Chinese Sinovac and American Pfizer laboratories, which were later joined by those of the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca, which arrived as part of the Covax mechanism of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The gradual arrival of Pfizer doses, initially intended for healthcare personnel and people over 70 years of age, forced the start of the process for these groups to be delayed.

The priority groups were teachers, firefighters, police, military and personnel of the Institute for Children and Adolescents, to which groups of citizens according to their age were subsequently incorporated.

The South American country has been a pioneer in inoculating the prison population, living on the streets or, recently, adolescents to encourage the incorporation of face-to-face education upon return from winter holidays, in mid-July.

As shown by the web monitor developed by the MSP, at 9:31 local time this Tuesday 1,419,294 people, that is, a 40.11%, had completed the vaccination schedule, while 730,005 await the second dose.

Since the health emergency was decreed in Uruguay on March 13, 2020 due to the detection of the first four positives, the South American country has registered 356,382 total cases, of which 24,195 are active, and 5,316 deaths, of which more than 4,000 occurred. starting in April.

