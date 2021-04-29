The Uruguayan government announced on Wednesday a return program, in a stage system, at face-to-face classes, as confirmed by President Luis Lacalle Pou.

“A responsible gradual calendar“, sAccording to the authorities, it will begin next Monday in rural schools with a single teacher.

Lacalle Pou gave details of the plan in a press conference he gave in the Executive Tower, headquarters of the Uruguayan Executive Power.

“There is a decrease in average cases. We are not satisfied, nor are we satisfied with the decline in mobility. Although there is a decrease, we hope it will be greater, “the president explained.

He did so after meeting with the Minister of Education, Pablo Da Silveira, and the head of the National Administration of Public Education (ANEP), Robert silva, to analyze the steps in the area.

According to Lacalle Pou, there is “a light that generates hope” with advanced vaccination. “We are one step down, not the one we would like to have. And that is why the measures are extended at least until May 16 and the only activity we return is educational, in stages, “said the president.

In addition, he explained that the return to classes will begin on Monday in “different stages”, in a way that “gradual”, with the idea of ​​adding schools on Monday 10th and Tuesday 18th.

Students wearing chinstraps in Uruguay, when there were face-to-face classes. Photo Xinhua

Minister Da Silva was the manager of the idea of ​​a “responsible gradual calendar”, which will begin “Slowly, on May 3, but only with single-teacher rural schools of the whole country “, which implies the return to the classrooms of about 6 thousand students.

The ANEP authorities, likewise, may decide that a school does not open, or a center does not do so due to a specific situation, according to the Uruguayan newspaper. The country.

On May 10, meanwhile, the rural schools with up to 50 childrenThey are not single teachers but they are not the largest either, and they have another 6 thousand students, and courses of up to 5 years, both public and private, will return to the classrooms.

By May 18, finally, the rest of the rural schools and the first cycle of primary education (first, second and third school) are expected to open throughout the country except in Canelones and Montevideo.

In these two cities, the primary education cycle will only begin in the Aprender schools, “a specific program of the ministry that seeks equity in education-, full-time and extended-time schools, which” serve the most vulnerable population.

The second stage will reach about 200 thousand students and the third, to another 112 thousand.

The Uruguayan Minister of Education warned that “the absence of presence impacts learning, and these measures seek to contemplate those who suffer the most from their lack “.

They extend restrictions

Lacalle Pou also announced that the latest measures of restrictions announced and that they were going to end on Saturday they run until May 16.

“Does anyone understand life in society without responsible freedom? If responsible freedom fails, humanity fails, life in society, “said the president.

Uruguay took measures to lower circulation, avoid parties and events social and close public offices.

It has an accumulated 193,027 infected, of which 162,407 recovered, and added 2,497 deaths, according to official data from the National Emergency System (Sinae).

With information from Télam.

DS