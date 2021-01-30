After a hermetic closure which began last December 21, before the Christmas and New Year holidays, Uruguay will partially reopen the borders in February, but with the restrictions, for now, which it maintained throughout the coronavirus pandemic: Uruguayan citizens and resident foreigners.

Non-resident Argentine owners for now no and tourists either: Since October 22 they had talked about a “restricted summer” and that is what we are seeing.

This “limited reopening” is what President Luis Lacalle Pou announced this week, after the meeting of the Council of Ministers in Montevideo, during which measures to control the pandemic were analyzed.

It means that Uruguay will continue with closed borders for non-resident foreigners, although There are exceptions related to economic, diplomatic or family issues that will be analyzed in detail and approved, as appropriate.

Postcards from Punta del Este in pandemic, without foreign tourists Photo: Xinhua / Nicolás Celaya.

“Obviously, as this border closure is partial, there will be a very strong work of the Ministry of Public Health in coordination with the Ministry of the Interior and National Defense with regard to the borders, the passage of authorized persons and the strengthening for control compliance with quarantines, “said the president at a press conference.

Since the health emergency with the first four positive cases was decreed on March 13, 2020, Uruguay accumulates 39,887 cases.

Across the river

In relation to this new opening, Buquebus -which in 2020 maintained two weekly frequencies and during this last closing it was reduced to one per week- already announced its new programming for February with the dates of frequencies approved between Buenos Aires and Montevideo. The trips will take place on February 1, 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22 and 25.

For MarchThey hope to increase the frequencies to three a week.

The Solis Theater in Montevideo. Photo: Ana Ferreira / Bloomberg

From the company, they clarified that the tickets -on the web they quote from 42,519 pesos round trip, currently- are exclusively destined to citizens of the country to which they travel or with residence, and that both to enter one country and the other there are to present a PCR test which is included in the cost of the ticket: it can be done in the laboratories associated with the boat company or in the port itself, before boarding, arriving 4 hours in advance.

For these trips the Francisco ship, certified by Veritas in relation to the protocols for Covid and takes two hours and fifteen minutes to complete the journey. Although it has capacity for 950 passengers, due to a matter of limited capacity -and the lack of tourists-, it usually carries an average of 400 people, they say in the company.

Refering to ticket sales, from Buquebus they indicate that they are valid for one year and that they are flexible. The objective is that the passenger who could not travel due to his condition of tourist or due to the strong closure of late December and January can use his ticket at another time.

In case of returns, “There is a clause that indicates that the company can retain 30 percent,” although that is negotiated with each passenger, “they say in the company and explain that with the pandemic, the procedures were” delayed and processed little by little. We always intended for passengers to use the ticket. “

Complaints in networks

In social networks, however, there are several who show their anger at the delay in returns or the difficulties in communicating.

The Market of the Port of Montevideo, Uruguay. Photo: Ana Ferreira / Bloomberg

One of the users, Adriana MB, who decided to show her impatience in networks, He told his situation to Clarín: he bought the tickets in mid-2020 to travel in February. As the date of the trip approached – and with the borders closed for tourists – he sought to contact the company so as not to lose the tickets.

“I started to communicate by whatsapp, which has an automatic response. First I put ‘change of date’, but it told me that my type of ticket did not allow it. Then I chose ‘return’ and said that they were not being carried out. I chose to speak with a representative, they told me they were going to contact me, but nothing happened, “explained Adriana. Then she looked for a customer service email, explained her situation and got the first answers.

“I would like to keep the ticket and change the date, but I can only change it for one year from the date of purchase. I would have to travel before August. I asked to extend it until March 2022 or leave the ticket open. But they say it’s impossible.”

That is why he began to think of a return: They offered to refund the money with a retention of 30 percent and 120 days after the claim started, given the large volume of requests for changes and returns that are being processed.

Rest by the sea in Playa Brava, in Punta del Este. Photo: Xinhua / Nicolás Celaya

On social media, other users also protest and some even joined a Facebook group. “And when are they going to refund 70% of the tickets that I couldn’t use? It still seems absurd to have to wait 120 days,” says Romina on Twitter; “I’m still waiting for the return of the ticket in a pandemic. I receive the same automatic responses as always. More than 9 months ago I asked for the refund,” says Mauro and Gabriel writes “what has a customer to do who bought a ticket a year ago, requested the returned six months ago and it has been more than six claims without receiving the money transfer? “.

In some cases you can see the response of the company indicating that they responded by direct message.

“The options they propose are not viable. We need another type of response, we all understand the situation,” says Adriana and compares with the changes made in an airline in which she was able to modify the travel date without inconvenience.

Verónica Fernández also explained her situation. In your case, you are helping your parents, elderly and retired, to recover the money for tickets that bought at the end of 2019 to travel in March 2020, just when everything was closed here due to the pandemic.

“First they extended the tickets until June. When the date arrived and we understood that it was impossible to travel, they offered to open them until October. We did not want to and we began the procedures for the return,” explains Verónica. The answer: retention of 30% and return to 120 days.

“It didn’t seem right to us, but we needed the money and we accepted. We are talking about June 2020. Until today they did not give us anything back, “he points out and explains that the communications were always by email or social networks, never a telephone communication.” At this time we do not have the money or the tickets.