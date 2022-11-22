The Uruguayan team, which is part of Group H in the Qatar 2022 World Cup together with Ghana, South Korea and Portugal, will face the Asian team this Thursday, November 24, in what will be their debut in this World Cup with the goal of starting off on the right foot.
Uruguay
He will play his fourth consecutive World Cup, something he had not achieved since 1974. He will go for his third trophy or at least equal what he did in South Africa in 2010, when he made it to the top four. They had already met right there against South Korea, which they beat in the round of 16, and Ghana, which they defeated in that unforgettable quarterfinal match.
South Korea
The Asian team participated in the last ten World Cups, the fifth longest active streak. No team from that continent has as many wins in this tournament (6) as South Korea.
City: Rayyan, Qatar.
Stadium: Education City Stadium.
Schedule: Thursday November 24. 10:00 a.m. Argentina and Uruguay.
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
DIRECTV Sports, Channel 4, Channel 10, Teledoce, VeraTV and TyC Sports.
TV channels: On Movistar TV and RTVE
Live streaming: World Goal and RTVE.es
TV channels: On TyC Sports and on Direct TV.
Live streaming: not available
TV channels: Sky HD, Fox Sports and Telemundo.
Live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
TV channels: On Fox Sports, Telemundo, Peacock
Live streaming: Telemundo Sports Live
TV channels: On Direct TV Sports.
Live streaming: not available
News of injuries in Uruguay
Edinson Cavani, who has already been training with the group since this week in Abu Dhabi, after the discomfort in an ankle that has dragged on this season in Valencia, and Ronald Araujo, who continues with his set-up of the avulsion operation of the long adductor tendon of the right thigh which was operated on on September 28, are the doubts for the World Cup premiere.
Injury news in South Korea
Son Heung Min, its main figure, is in doubt due to an injury to his face.
Luis Suárez, Uruguay’s star striker, will surely score in the initial match, and Valverde will also play a leading role in the rival goal, taking into account the ease with which he has been converting Real Madrid, his club. It will be a convincing victory.
Uruguay 2-0 South Korea.
#Uruguay #South #Korea #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply