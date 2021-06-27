The national teams of Uruguay and Paraguay They are cited this Monday from 9:00 p.m. in Argentina for the Copa América 2021. Both nations will meet at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in what promises to be an exciting encounter.
In the 75 precedents disputed between both teams, the Charruas they have won 32 times, with 19 draws and 25 wins for Paraguay.
Where is the Chile-Paraguay? The stadium that will host the meeting is the Olympic Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, with a capacity for 46,000 spectators for national and international stakes.
On which tv channel can I watch Uruguay-Paraguay?
In Argentina you can watch the game for DirecTV Sports.
In Bolivia the party transmits it COTAS Television.
In Mexico the party will tune in Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Fite.
In Brazil Interative Sport Plus will be responsible for broadcasting the game.
To see Brazil-Venezuela from Spain you must tune in Sky Sports.
When and what time is Uruguay-Paraguay? The stake is scheduled for Sunday June 13 at 9:00 p.m. Argentina / 19 Mexico / 02 Spain.
Where can I see Uruguay-Paraguay online? Throughout the world, this encounter can be observed through Facebook Watch on the official page of Conmebol.
What was the last result between Uruguay and Paraguay?
The last time that both teams met officially, was a short time ago in the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. There they finished 0-0, in Montevideo.
URUGUAY
Uruguay comes from beating Bolivia 2-0. Already classified to the quarterfinals, the players of the Light blue They will try to finish in the best possible position in Group A.
PARAGUAY
By winning against Uruguay, Paraguay will secure second place in Group A of the Copa América. In fact, in the event that Argentina falls or draws against Bolivia, it could stay with the top of its zone.
Fernando Muslera; Giovanni González, José María Giménez, Diego Godín, Matías Viña; Matías Vecino, Federico Valverde, Nicolás De La Cruz, Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani. DT: Oscar Washington Tabárez.
PARAGUAY
Antony Silva; Alberto Espínola, Gustavo Gómez, Junior Alonso, Santiago Arzamendia; Andrés Cubas, Robert Piris da Motta; Alejandro Romero Gamarra, Miguel Almirón, Ángel Romero; Gabriel Ávalos. DT: Eduardo Berizzo.
