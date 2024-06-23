Uruguay will open its participation in the 2024 Copa América against the modest Panama team. La Garra Charrúa, under the orders of Marcelo Bielsa, arrives at this competition with a renewed squad and eager to make a statement. The Canaleros, for their part, will seek to have a decent participation in a group that also includes Bolivia and the United States.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about the duel between Uruguay vs Panama: where and how to watch, date, time, probable lineups, forecast and more.
You can see the match through the signal of Movistar Plus (Spain), VIX+ (Mexico) and DSports and TyC Sports (Argentina).
Goalkeeper: S. Rochet
Defense: R. Araújo, S. Cáceres, M. Olivera, M. Viña
Medium: M. Ugarte, F. Valverde. N. De la Cruz
Forward: F. Pellistri, D. Núñez, M. Araújo
Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa announced the final call to face the Copa América. His list has some surprises: Luis Suárez, Inter Miami’s veteran forward, was required by ‘Loco’, while Edinson Cavani, from Boca Juniors, was not considered on this occasion.
Uruguay is the top winner of this tournament, tied with Argentina, by holding 15 Copa América trophies. The Charrúas have not managed to lift this championship since the 2011 edition.
Goalkeeper: O. Mosquera
Defense: F. Escobar, J. Córdoba, A. Andrade, C. Blackman, É. Barcenas
Medium: A. Godoy, A. Carrasquilla
Forward: J. Fajardo, I. Díaz, J. Rodríguez
The Canaleros come to this tournament with little to lose and a lot to gain. The Central American team has shown great improvement since the arrival of Thomas Christiansen to the bench. Panama’s goal is the 2026 World Cup. The Copa América will be a great test for this squad, but its eyes are on the future.
Uruguay 4-1 Panama
