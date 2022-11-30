The days in the highest competition in world football continue and the ‘Charrúa’ team, led by veterans Cavani and Luis Suárez, is preparing to face the African team of Ghana. Uruguay certainly has an urgency to win in order to maintain their chances of continuing and advance to the next phase of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Uruguay
Diego Alonso’s men go up to the ring to collide against Ghana with the intention of getting the three points and climbing to the top in such a complicated group of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. It did not have a good start and after being defeated against Portugal, the ‘Charrúa’ team should consider modifying the tactical scheme to be able to overcome Ghana.
Ghana
The Africans dream of going through the phase and they have many opportunities to do so. With only one victory against Uruguay, they could fulfill that dream since they are currently second in the standings.
City: Al Wakrah.
Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium
Schedule: 8:00 p.m. Spain, 9:00 a.m. Mexico, 12:00 a.m. Argentina and 5:00 p.m. Qatar
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
TV channels: ZDF
Live streaming: World Goal
TV channels: Public Television, Direct TV.
Live streaming: DGO, Sports TV
TV channels: SKYHD
Live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
TV channels: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo and Peacock
Live streaming: Telemundo Sports Live
TV channels: Direct TV Sports, Caracol TV, RCN Television.
Live streaming: DGO.
News of injuries in Uruguay
Ronald Araújo continues training to be ready to play a World Cup match. On the margin of the central defender, Diego Alonso has all his players available.
Ghana Injury News
There are no reported casualties for the Ghana squad for this match.
Uruguay 2-1 Ghana
