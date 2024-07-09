THE VAR AUDIOS IN THE RED TO NÁNDEZ 🎧

🖥 This was the review process that ended with the expulsion of the Uruguayan in CONMEBOL #CopaAmericaOnDSPORTS.

🎙 #DSPORTSNewshosted by Ramiro Penas and @paulapallas1 pic.twitter.com/jLJq8BIJPb

— DSPORTS (@DSports) July 7, 2024