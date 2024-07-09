This Wednesday, July 10 The second semi-final of this Copa América 2024 will be played where Uruguay and Colombia will be the protagonists of the duel. The Bank of America Stadium will be the stage where they will face each other, while the other crossing between Argentina and Canada will already have a winner waiting for one of these two selections.
For this duel, Marcelo Bielsa will not be able to count on the presence of Ronald Araujo. The Barcelona centre-back did not play the entire match against Brazil; he had to be replaced after 32 minutes of the first half due to a muscle injury (tear) which will keep him off the courts for the rest of the competition.
Luckily for coffee growers, Nestor Lorenzo does not have any injured players to face Uruguay. Therefore, the full squad will be available except for John Lucumí who was absent from the first match played by the tricolor team.
There is only one player suspended for this match and he comes from the Celeste. The right back, Nahitan Nandez He saw the red card against Brazil after having committed a hard foul against Rodrygo. He has a suspension date and could be present again in a hypothetical final.
By Colombiathere are no sanctioned footballers, in fact, they recover Jefferson Lerma who has already served his suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards against Panama.
