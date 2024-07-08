The Uruguayan national team and its Colombian counterpart will face each other in the semifinals of the 2024 Copa América in search of a place in the grand final in Miami and face the winner of the duel between Argentina and Canada.
The team led by Marcelo Bielsa advanced to this round after eliminating five-time champion Brazil after tying 0-0 in the 90 minutes of regulation time and winning the penalty shootout 4-2.
While, on its own, the team led by Nestor Lorenzo beat Panama 5-0 to earn their ticket to the penultimate round.
Below, we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Uruguay and Colombia.
City: Charlotte, United States
Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
Date: July 10th
Schedule: 03:00 in Spain, 21:00 in Argentina, 18:00 in Mexico
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain, the match can be followed live on 3Cat and via streaming on the same platform.
In Argentina it will be seen through DGO and DIRECTV Sports Argentina, in Mexico on TUDN En Vivo, ViX+, TUDN, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Canal 5, Azteca 7 and in the United States on fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision, SiriusXM FC and TUDN Radio.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brazil
|
0(4)-0(2) V
|
America Cup
|
USA
|
0-1 V
|
America Cup
|
Bolivia
|
5-0 V
|
America Cup
|
Panama
|
3-1 V
|
America Cup
|
Mexico
|
4-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Panama
|
5-0 V
|
America Cup
|
Brazil
|
1-1 E
|
America Cup
|
Costa Rica
|
3-0 V
|
America Cup
|
Paraguay
|
2-1 V
|
America Cup
|
Bolivia
|
3-0 V
|
Friendly
The technical team led by Marcelo Bielsa will have to face the commitment against the Colombians without two starters, due to the injury of Ronald Araujo and the sanction of Nahitan Nandez.
The Uruguayan international was injured in the Copa América match against Brazil and, pending further medical tests to confirm the recovery time, everything indicates that the defender will be out for at least six weeks, returning in September and missing the first two or three matches of the Spanish championship.
For his part, the starting right back was sent off against the Verdeamarela and will not be able to play for the match, after an aggressive tackle during the game.
James Rodriguez He is emerging as a major contender to be the MVP of the competition, in the match against Panama in the quarter-finals, he tied the record for assists of Lionel Messi In a single edition of the Copa América (5) with two assists in the first half, in addition, the captain also has a goal in the tournament.
Uruguay: Sergio Rochet; Guillermo Varela, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Matias Vine; Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde, Nicolas de la Cruz; Facundo Pellistri, Maximiliano Araújo and Darwin Nunez.
Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Carlos Cuesta, Johan Mojica; Richard Rios, Mateus Uribe, John Arias; James Rodriguez, John Cordoba, Luis Diaz.
Uruguay 2-1 Colombia
