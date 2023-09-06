After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, defeating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Uruguay and Chile will face each other on date 1 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed will play playoffs. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Uruguay-Chile played?
Date: Friday, September 8
Location: Montevideo, Uruguay
Stadium: Centennial
Hours: 8:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay, 7:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 6:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
Referee: Dario Herrera
How can you see Uruguay-Chile?
In Argentina, the match will go on TyC Sports.
What are the latest news from Uruguay?
For these meetings, Suárez and Cavani will be out of the squad, which is a very clear reflection of what is happening in the country. Ugarte will be undisputed and everything will go through him in Bielsa’s team.
What are the latest news from Chile?
Among the players that make up Berizzo’s base are Gary Medel, Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sánchez, the top references that the squad has.
possible formations
Uruguay: Rochet; Nahitan Nández, Sebastián Cáceres, Matías Viña, Joaquín Piquerez, Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Facundo Pellistri, Nicolás de la Cruz, Maximiliano Araújo and Darwin Núñez
Chili: Gabriel Arias; Juan Delgado, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripán, Gabriel Suazo; Arturo Vidal, Erik Pulgar, Marcelino Núñez, Felipe Mendez; Alexis Sanchez, Ben Brereton.
Forecast
Uruguay will win 1-0, with a goal from Nuñez.
