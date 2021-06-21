Great game awaits us this Monday at the America Cup when they face Uruguay and Chile in the group stage, duel that will be held at the Pantanal Stadium at 4:00 p.m.

The Red, who will be playing his third game of this competition, will have to put aside the controversy in which they have been involved several players, who supposedly put women into their concentration hotel, and will have to dedicate themselves to looking for their second victory and staying undefeated.

For their part, the Charruas will just be playing their second Copa América match, who will go for their first win after falling by the minimum in their debut against Argentina.

ALIGNMENTS

Uruguay

Muslera, González, Giménez, Godín, Viña, Valverde, Vecino, De la Cruz, Arrascaeta, Suárez and Cavani.

chili

Bravo, Medel, Maripán, Sierralta, Isla, Vidal, Pulgar, Aránguiz, Mena, Vargas and Brereton.