The national teams of Uruguay and Canada They were unable to advance to the final of this edition of the Copa América 2024 and will face each other this Saturday, July 13 starting at 8:00 p.m. (local time), to try to take third place and enter the podium of the best three in this competition.
In 90min we will review the possible formations of the Charruas and the whole red for this meeting:
One of the teams that was projected to be a finalist and even had a high chance of winning the title according to the predictions, but on the way to the final they crossed paths with Colombia and were unable to beat them. The coffee growers got through to the last match by beating the Charrúas 1-0.
In addition to Ronald Araujo’s absence, Rodrigo Bentancur will also be absent due to injury and Nicolás De La Cruz will be absent due to suspension after receiving two yellow cards. In addition, Uruguay will have to be alert to possible sanctions imposed by CONMEBOL due to the disturbances that occurred after the match with the Colombian public.
Uruguay’s possible lineup for this match
GOALKEEPER: Rochet
DEFENDERS: Caceres, Gimenez, Olivera, Valverde, Ugarte
FRILLS: Pellistri, Betancur, De la Cruz, Maxi Araujo
FORWARDS: Nunez
The Canadians went further than they expected in this Copa America, but they faced Argentina again in the semi-final, just as they did in the group stage, and they were unable to beat them. They fell 2-0 and now only have to make one last effort to be able to finish in third place.
Alphonso Davies is injured and is a very important loss for the Canadian team.
Canada’s possible lineup for this match
GOALKEEPER: Crepeau
DEFENDERS: Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Laryea
FRILLS: Koné, Eustace; Millar, David; Osorio
FORWARDS: Larin
