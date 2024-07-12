This Saturday, July 13 The penultimate match of the 2024 Copa América will be played corresponding to the fight for the third and room position of this edition. The countries that will play this match will be Uruguaydirected by Marcelo Bielsa, and Canadacoached by Jesse Marsch who were unable to win their matches against Colombia and Argentina respectively.
The squad of Loco Bielsa is joined by a loss to that of Ronald Araujo and it is the loss of Rodrigo Bentancur who had to be replaced very early in the match against Colombia.
The midfielder suffered an apparent muscle tear in the 34th minute of the first half in the semi-final match and left the field in pain. He will not be able to play in Uruguay’s final match.
Marsch will also be absent for the final match. Canada’s most significant player and captain is Alphonso Davies, who will be absent for this match.
The Bayern Munich player suffered an injury in the match against Argentina that will keep him out of the game after a strong clash he had with Gonzalo Montiel and resulted in a problem in the player’s right ankle,
For their part, there is only one suspended player and it is from the Charrúas, since Canada did not receive any warnings. Nicholas of the Cross He received a yellow card and due to an accumulation of warnings he must serve the corresponding sanction in this match.
