After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
In that line, Uruguay and Brazil They will face each other on date 4 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Uruguay vs Brazil played?
Date: Tuesday October 17
Location: Montevideo, Urugay
Stadium: Centenary
Schedule: 03:00 in Spain, 21:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 20:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 19:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 18:00 in Mexico
Referee: Alexis Herrera
How can you watch Uruguay vs Brazil?
Uruguay vs Brazil, a match on matchday 4 of qualification for the 2026 World Cup, can be seen live in Spain through Movistar+. To be confirmed in the rest of the countries.
What is the latest news from Uruguay?
Marcelo Bielsa’s team, which tied 2-2 with goals from Olivera and Núñez on the hour, had no injuries or suspensions, so it is likely that they will repeat the eleven.
What is the latest news from Brazil?
Defender Danilo had to go out injured in the poor victory against Venezuela: he was replaced by Yan Couto, who will start from the start if his teammate does not arrive in condition for this clash.
Possible alignments
Uruguay: Scrum; Nández, Araújo, Cáceres, Piquerez; Ugarte, Valverde, De la Cruz; Pellistri, B. Rodríguez, Darwin Núñez
Brazil: Ederson, Danilo or Yan Couto, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Guilherme Arana; Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior, Neymar, Richarlison
Forecast
It will be a beautiful draw, 1 to 1, in a match without respite.
