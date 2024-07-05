This edition of the 2024 Copa América awaits us with an incredible duel between two countries that are always candidates to win the competition. However, fate brings them together in the quarterfinals and one of them will have to leave the tournament.
This duel will take place on Saturday, July 6 from 6:00 p.m. (local time) in the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and in 90 minutes we will review the possible lineups.
The Charrúas qualified as first in Group C with a perfect score after beating Panama 3-1, Bolivia 5-0 and the United States 1-0.
They are serious candidates to not only win this match but also the trophy. Even though Brazil would be the first “strong” rival in this edition, they proved to be very offensive.
Uruguay’s possible lineup for this match
GOALKEEPER: Rochet
DEFENDERS: Nandez, R. Araujo, Olivera, Vineyard
FRILLS: Pellistri, Valverde, De La Cruz, Ugarte, M. Araujo
FORWARDS: Nunez
The Canarinha had several doubts about their performance during the group stage, and it even became quite complicated for them, as their qualification was in doubt until the third matchday.
They will face a strong rival and will have to respond in the best way possible.
Brazil’s possible lineup for this match
GOALKEEPER: Becker
DEFENDERS: Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Wendell
FRILLS: Guimaraes, Gomes, Raphinha, Paquetá, Savinho
FORWARDS: Rodrygo
