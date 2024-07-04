With the group stage of the Copa América coming to a close on Tuesday, the Uruguayan national team already knows who its opponent will be in the quarter-finals of the competition: none other than Brazil.
The Verdeamarela tied 1-1 with Colombia and finished in second place in Group D, so they had to compete against whoever was in first place in Group C, a place that went to the Uruguayan team after finishing with a perfect score.
Colombia, which finished as leader of Group D, will face Panama, the second team in the series where La Celeste was involved. We review the preview of this exciting duel.
Day: Saturday, July 6
Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Hour:
CDMX: 19:00
US ET: 9:00 p.m.
Argentina: 22:00
Spain: 3:00
In Argentina It will be seen through Telefe, TVP and TyC Sports, it will also be available on Star+.
In Mexico through Azteca Digital and ViX Premium, in USA from TUDN, Univision, UniMas and ViX, and in Spain through Movistar +.
The absence of Edinson Cavani has not prevented the team led on the field by Darwin Núñez and Federico Valverde from shining with their own light, while the experience of Luis Suárez continues to be a factor that can be decisive even if he does not start in the starting eleven. With a balanced team and a winning mentality, Uruguay is emerging as one of the main candidates to take home the trophy, with Bielsa as coach.
Brazil is no longer what it used to be and will also lose its star player, Vinicius Jr, due to an accumulation of yellow cards.
URUGUAY: Rochet; Nandez, R. Araujo, Olivera, Vineyard; Ugarte, Valverde, From the Cross; Pellistri, M. Araújo, Darwin Núñez
BRAZIL: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Militão, Wendell; Joao Gomes, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Endrick, Rodrygo
Uruguay will eliminate Brazil 1-0 with a goal in the 85th minute.
