Uruguay vs Bolivia: where to watch the game on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction for the Qualifiers

November 19, 2023
Uruguay vs Bolivia: where to watch the game on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction for the Qualifiers

After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.

Along these lines, Uruguay and Bolivia will face each other on date 6 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the previous one.

In which stadium is Uruguay-Bolivia played?

Date: Tuesday, November 21

Location: Montevideo, Uruguay

Stadium: Centenary

Schedule: 00:30 in Spain, 20:30 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 19:30 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 18:30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 17:30 in Mexico

Referee: Kevin Ortega

How can you watch Uruguay-Bolivia?

TV channel: TyC Sports & Public TV

Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies).

Possible alignments

Uruguay: S. Rochet; R. Araujo, J. Giménez, S. Cáceres and M. Olivera; M. Ugarte, F. Valverde, N. De la Cruz; F. Pellistri, D. Núñez and M. Araújo.

Bolivia: Guillermo Viscarra, Diego Bejarano, Jairo Quinteros, Adriano Jusino, José Sagredo, Luis Haquín, Gabriel Villamil, Luciano Ursino, Jaime Arrascaita, Moisés Villarroel, Victor Abrego, Marcelo Moreno Martins.

Forecast

Uruguayan victory, with a double from Suárez and the rest from de la Cruz. 3 to 0.


