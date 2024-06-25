The activity in the 2024 Copa América continues, the Uruguayan National Team will face the Bolivian team in Matchday 2 of Group C in a match that took place at the end of the year in the South American qualifiers.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this meeting that will surely leave many emotions.
fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, TUDN USA, UniMás, SiriusXM FC, TUDN Radio (United States) and ViX+ and Azteca Deportes En Vivo (Mexico).
The Charrúa claw commanded by Marcelo Bielsa It is one of the favorite candidate teams for the South American title.
Goalie: Sergio Rochet.
Defenses: Nahitan Nández, José María Giménez, Mathías Olivera and Lucas Olaza
Media: Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde; Maximiliano Araújo, Brian Rodríguez and Facundo Pellistri.
Forwards: Darwin Núñez.
The Bolivian team began its path prior to the tournament with a 3-0 win in a preparation game against Colombia, the team is one of the victims of the tournament due to its poor performance.
Goalie: Guillermo Viscarra.
Defenses: Jesus Sagredo, Luis Haquin and Jose Sagredo.
Media: Leonel Justiniano; Héctor Cuellar, Roberto Fernández, Fernando Saucedo and Robson Matheus.
Forwards: César Menacho and Bruno Miranda.
Uruguay 3-0 Bolivia
