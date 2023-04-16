A woman walks in front of the Santiago Vázquez prison, in Motevideo (Uruguay), in March 2021. Ernest Ryan (Getty Images)

The solid social and political structure that Uruguay usually exhibits breaks down in the areas that make up its penitentiary system. With four out of every 1,000 Uruguayans in prison, the country has the highest incarceration rate in South America and ranks 12th in the world. The prison population has tripled in the last two decades and is growing at a rate of 10% per year, causing the collapse of part of the system, with high levels of overcrowding and internal violence, as reflected The report from the office of the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Prison System.

According to official data, in 2002 Uruguay had approximately 5,000 people deprived of liberty. In 2022, there were almost 14,500. There are 26 prisons in the country, with an average occupancy rate of 123% (123 people for every 100 beds), although this percentage of critical overcrowding skyrockets above all in the Montevideo metropolitan area. The report details that only 10% of all inmates are in units that meet the conditions and opportunities for rehabilitation and social integration, 56% do not have sufficient opportunities, while 34% spend their confinement in conditions of “treatment cruel, inhuman and degrading”.

“Uruguay had a very notable prison model until the time before the dictatorship (1973-1985). The prisons depended on the Ministry of Education and had a prison guard that acted with preventive dialogue mechanisms and reserved violence for extreme cases,” says Juan Miguel Petit, parliamentary prison commissioner. He points out that this model was falling apart until it was intervened by the Ministry of the Interior during the dictatorship and remained under its orbit in democracy. According to Petit, the demographic explosion in prisons is explained, in part, by the appearance and massive circulation of drugs such as cocaine base paste in the 2000s and the consequent forms of social exclusion and criminality that this brought with it.

Two decades later, Uruguayan prisons are overcrowded with young men under the age of 35 (75% of the total), mostly convicted of theft, trafficking or sale of narcotics and robbery, with a life path marked by desertion from prison. educational system and problematic drug use. In this sense, a report from ASSE -the main public health provider- indicates that addictions affect 80% of the inmates, while another diagnosis from the Ministry of Education shows that the 53.5% of those admitted in 2022 were illiterate. “It takes a kind of intensive care unit to make up for lost time, heal and transform,” says Petit.

However, the report shows that the responses of the Uruguayan prison system are deficient and imprisonment becomes one more link in the social violence that crime entails. In 2021, there were 224 seriously injured inmates and another 45 died violently. Recidivism is 60%. “There are few programs, with low levels of coverage and little capacity to design and implement individualized treatments that address the causes of crime and seek to modify them,” says Ana Vigna, a sociologist and researcher specializing in the prison system. The most obvious consequence of this, she adds, is that Uruguay is mortgaging the potential of generations of young people, who cannot get out of a circuit dominated by violence, crime and jail.

Exterior view of the Santiago Vázquez prison, in Montevideo. Ernest Ryan (Getty Images)

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Inside and outside the system

“To survive, you have to be around all day prepo (with arrogance). Ready to eat, ready to go out into the yard, ready to get a mattress. When you go out on the street, you stay the same: prepo, prepo, and more prepo,” a young inmate told Petit while the commissioner was touring a prison. “When we look at what happens in the prison social fabric, we are also seeing the same relational fabric of those neighborhoods where violence transformed the mechanisms to achieve objectives,” says Petit. This fast-paced, fast-paced life seeks to cover up the anguish of confinement without opportunities and is closely linked to the drug use that affects the majority of inmates.

“It is essential to start developing an addiction treatment program throughout the prison system,” Petit remarks. In 2022, only 344 inmates participated in a program to treat problematic drug use, according to data from the National Rehabilitation Institute.

The “perverse effects” of these conditions of confinement are not only manifested in the daily dynamics of the prisons, Vigna notes, but it goes beyond them and hits society squarely, especially people emotionally linked to the inmates. “We feel that we are paying for a crime that we did not commit,” says Gabriela Rodríguez, from Familias Presentes, an association created in 2022 by relatives of people deprived of liberty in Uruguay.

Rodríguez maintains that in various centers family members queue for three or four hours, with sun or rain, cold or heat, to access visits, and in many cases they must undress completely during the control due to the lack of scanners. “It’s a tremendous level of invasion of privacy,” he says. In addition, he explains that they receive very little information from their imprisoned relatives: if they are healthy or injured, if they were transferred from a cell or prison. “It is incomprehensible and it generates feelings of greater anguish and uncertainty in us,” he adds. Rodríguez echoes the widespread demand for strategic rehabilitation programs, while calling for an end to permanent 24-hour confinement in cells, which affects a significant number of inmates, in breach of the Mandela Rules that stipulate a minimum of an hour a day outdoors.

The situation of women

In the midst of the “structural exhaustion” suffered by the penitentiary system, the prison population has grown at a sustained rate of 10% per year, although in the particular case of women this increase was almost 30%, due to the increase in of the penalties for micro-trafficking of narcotics, established by law in 2020. Despite this, Vigna explains, women deprived of their liberty – around 1,000 – continue to be a minority in a universe markedly masculine. “That is why many times their specific needs go unnoticed or are made invisible in the face of the demands of the majority,” she adds. In addition, she considers that the use of alternative measures to deprivation of liberty would be an appropriate response for certain profiles of women in conflict with the law, such as those involved in the so-called drug dealing.

According to a report by the parliamentary commissioner, in Uruguay there are some 15,000 people with alternative measures to prison, about which, he says, there is little data available. “It is very difficult to know how many measures of this type are in operation, how long they last, what type they are, what population they serve,” says Vigna. Little information and a lot of institutional weakness: in 2021 the system had 86 officials and a single vehicle in operation to supervise 15,000 people with alternative sentences throughout the country, according to the quoted text.

In 2023, the conservative coalition that governs in Uruguay has proposed to reverse this situation, as the document makes explicit Comprehensive and Preventive Security Strategy, presented in March with the intention of reaching a multi-party consensus to finalize a reform of the prison system. In this direction, he will seek to strengthen the weak program of alternative measures and develop an ambitious care plan for inmates with addictions. Petit hopes that the political system will move in this direction. “The urgency devours us,” he emphasizes.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.