For seven days, Uruguay stops and puts mundane matters on hold. In this week that ends, public offices have been closed, there have been no classes in schools and Parliament has not been in session. They are holidays throughout the country: musical shows, gastronomic festivals, beer fairs and horse riding have taken over the Tourism Week, as Holy Week has been officially called here since 1919. And as usual, there are not many spiritual recollection programs and less of abstinence, following the secular tradition that is in the matrix of this society, the least religious of the continent according to a report Pew Research Center. In this research, Uruguay appears as the most secular country in Latin America, with 37% of its population without religious affiliation, when the continental average stands at 8%.

Secularism is for Uruguayans a core issue that dates back to the second half of the 19th century, when a diverse anticlerical current gained strength in the new Republic. “It was a confessional state, but with a weak church and a political cast favorable to secularism,” says historian Gerardo Caetano. The first signs were clear: cemeteries were secularized in 1861, public education became secular in 1877, and the civil registry was left in the hands of the State in 1879. In addition, the anti-clerical spirit was explicit in part of society. Caetano recalls that, in the last years of the 19th century, “banquets of promiscuity” took place in front of the Montevideo cathedral, serving grilled meat against abstinence on Good Friday. These banquets, frequent until the beginning of the 20th century, never went beyond being irreverent feasts that brought together free thinkers, anarchists, liberals and Freemasons, says the historian.

The anticlerical tendency was consolidated and radicalized under the presidency of José Batlle y Ordoñez (1903-1907 and 1911-1915), a politician and journalist from the Colorado Party considered one of the mentors of Uruguayan modernization. “Batlle was never an atheist; he withdrew from the Church and took strongly anti-clerical positions, but not anti-religious ones”, underlines Caetano. In The day, a newspaper he founded, Batlle ordered that the word God be written with a lowercase letter and under the pseudonym Laura he signed articles that promoted policies favorable to women’s liberation, in a context that went in the opposite direction. “Among the letters from the readers there were also texts that defended Catholic principles against Batllismo, written by Batlle himself to argue,” he adds.

With the impulse of this key figure in Uruguayan history, the separation of the State and the Catholic Church in the Constitution of 1919 would materialize, but not before approving a series of measures that still astound progressives and conservatives today. In 1906 the crucifixes were removed from all public hospitals and the following year the divorce law was approved, which five years later, in 1913, would be modified to allow it by the sole will of the woman. As stated by the sociologist Néstor da Costa, one of the authors of the book 100 years of secularism in Uruguayalso in 1907 all reference to God and the gospels in the oath of parliamentarians was suppressed.

“There was a French-inspired Enlightenment effort to make religion disappear from the map, with strong support from rationalist clubs and Freemasonry,” says da Costa. In 1919, the obsession with removing religious references from the public sphere reached the official calendar of holidays. By law, Easter was renamed Tourism Week, Christmas is Family Day and Kings Children’s Day. The legislators also determined that December 8, the day of the Immaculate Conception, be officially called Day of the Beaches, and that the nomenclature of 30 towns be changed, removing the names of saints and incorporating other lay people. However, da Costa clarifies, the reformist process did not include some of the most radical visions, which defended the secularization of ecclesiastical goods or proposed the state monopoly of education.

“Here there was a clash of ideas, but there was nothing similar to the Cristero War,” says Caetano, referring to the war that pitted the Mexican government against the Catholics in the 1920s. On the other hand, he considers that there are other basic differences between the early separation of the Church from the Mexican State in 1857 and the Uruguayan one in 1919. “Secularism in countries like Mexico or Cuba occurred in very religious societies. On the other hand, in Uruguay, secularism took hold because there was already a secularized society, where the place of the religious was much weaker”, he says.

On this aspect, the sociologist da Costa maintains that the Uruguayans filled the religious gaps with a kind of alternative secular religion, transmitted in public classrooms. “Batllismo was clear that symbols had to be created that would unify the population,” he explains. One of the clearest expressions of this, he exemplifies, is the lyrics of the hymn dedicated to the national hero José Artigas (1764-1850). “Our Father Artigas / lord of our land / for history a genius / for the Homeland a God”, prays this lay Our Father written in 1910 and sung in schools.

Secularization, understood as the privatization of religion, is a fact that distinguished Uruguay from other Latin American countries in the previous two centuries and it also does so in this new millennium. The report of Pew Research, quoted at the beginning of this article, indicates that this is the only country surveyed where the percentage of adults who say they have no religious affiliation (37%) “rivals” the segment that identifies as Catholic (42%). In addition, Uruguay is the only one in the region where the majority, 57%, say that religious leaders should not have “any influence” in political matters.

Lay education

“Secular education is expressed in respect for all opinions and beliefs, as long as there is no mention of the name of God,” he argued. ironically in an article the current bishop emeritus of Minas (east of the country), Jaime Fuentes. According to him, Uruguayan public education –secular, free and compulsory since 1876- would have resulted in “compulsory religious ignorance”. On the other hand, Fuentes accused secularism of having impregnated Uruguayan culture with a “closed skepticism”. “How to explain that Uruguay has the highest number of suicides in the entire continent?” He questioned.

Caetano disagrees with this position, common in Catholic circles, according to which the spirit of secularism has taken away the Uruguayans’ sense of transcendence. “In the face of Catholic morality, Batllismo and not only Batllismo, he built a secular morality, which curiously was loaded with Christian values,” he says. In this sense, he assures him, he intended to create a model country in which the poor were less poor and the rich less rich, with a strong state “shield of the weak.” “To say that this is a morality without demands is a deeply mistaken view,” he concludes.

More than 100 years after the official divorce between the State and the Catholic Church, secularism continues to generate heated debates in Uruguay, while its compliance is the reason for relentless surveillance. Except during this popular and festive Tourism Week, known worldwide as Santa, when the guardians of these laws also rest.

