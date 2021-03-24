Luis Lacalle Pou announced suspension of classes and more restrictions on the movement of people in Uruguay, after the country reached a new peak in coronavirus infections.

A week after establishing a battery of measures to face the advance of the pandemic, the Uruguayan government suspended classes at all levels on Tuesday until April 12. In addition, it closed the state offices, except the “essential” and will limit the crowds of people.

“Last March the pressure was great to apply the confinement of the population. We opted for freedom. Today, a year later, the situation is different“Lacalle Pou began the press conference, minutes later of a council of ministers that he described as” fermental “.

The president pointed out the danger of Brazilian strain P-1, “more powerful and contagious”, although the progress of the vaccination plan also stood out (350 thousand people received a dose).

With “regret”, Luis Lacalle Pou announced more restrictions on mobility due to the coronavirus. Photo EFE

“When the government can go forward, it does so with approval and desire. When it has to go backward, it does so by taking care of Uruguayans. but with regret, which is what I’m going to do now, “added Lacalle Pou, before listing the new measures.

The president announced the suspension of classes at all levels educational until April 12. He detailed that, as of that date, the return to classes will be gradual, with the initial level as the first to return to the classroom.

Last week the obligation to attend classes had been suspended and they had been directly suspended in the Rivera department, one of the most complicated by the coronavirus.

The rest of the measures

Lacalle Pou established this Tuesday the closure of public offices, “except for the essential ones”, and the suspension of parties and social events.

In addition, he announced the closure of gyms and the suspension of the practice of amateur sports. They also remained suspended public shows, which last week had seen its capacity reduced.

Likewise, Lacalle Pou said that “crowds” will be limited.

“Within the framework of current regulations, the agglomerations will be dissolved. The law that the government has as a tool will be applied,” said the Uruguayan president.

General view of the Council of Ministers with the President of Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou. Photo EFE

The bars and restaurants must close at midnight, and not at 2 as it was in force. Free shops will be closed at the borders.

All measurements will be until April 12, after Easter.

The president also said that the sickness benefit to all those over 65 in the private sector. And the “Covid-19 Tribute “ to public salaries for two months. “What is collected will go to activities harmed by reduced mobility,” he explained.

At the time of summarizing the spirit of the measures, he assured: “The ‘stay at home’ of last March is now ‘stay in your bubble with your family nucleus’ “.

Alarming numbers

Uruguay will limit crowds, at its worst with the coronavirus. Photo Xinhua

Last Tuesday, given the advance of the pandemic in that country, Lacalle Pou had announced a first battery of measures: suspension of the obligation to attend classes and the launch of the vaccination campaign for people aged 18 and over.

However, this week the Uruguayan Ministry of Health reported the two worst daily records since the start of the pandemic: 2,682 new infected were detected on Monday, a new peak in Covid cases, while 1,801 were reported this Tuesday.

The number of interned in intensive care it is also a record: 202 patients are in units of this type.