The Uruguayan team with Marcelo Bielsa at the head, defeated with authority this Thursday at the La Bombonera stadium by 0-2 against Argentina, which lost its undefeated record in the qualifying rounds, although not the lead, but was more exposed to its rivals. With goals from Ronald Araújo (m.40) and Darwin Núñez (m.87), La Celeste achieved a historic double in a row since they had just defeated Brazil by the same score in the Centenario in Montevideo.

In this way, Argentina resigned its undefeated record in 2023 and lost the invincibility of its goal. The Albiceleste leads with 12 of 15 possible units and Uruguay follows with 10. Uruguay as a visitor to Argentina, the Celeste imposed its high pressure from the beginning of the match to the point that in the 9th minute it had its first option to open the scoring with an arrival at speed of Darwin Nunez beating Nicolás Otamendi with a shot that went just wide.

The answer came just three minutes later with a shot that was well-placed by Rochet. Then there was tension between several players from both teams after a blow to Nicolás González’s face. From that moment on, Lionel Messi He argued with Manuel Ugarte and Mathias Olivera to the point that he asked for the ball in the 22nd minute and generated a free kick on the edge of the area that hit the barrier after the Inter Miami player himself executed it. An explosive run by Núñez ended with a cross that required a fair cross from Nicolás Tagliafico before the arrival of Pellistri.

That was a preview because in the 40th minute Matías Viña won over the right back, won the ball from Nahuel Molina and took a cross cross that found the arrival of Ronald Araújo for a cross definition that surpassed the effort of goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. This goal marked the end of the undefeated 2023 of the Argentine National Team, which until this match had not suffered the fall of its fence and, in addition, put an end to an unbeatable condition for ‘Dibu’ Martínez, whose last goal received had been by Kylian Mbappé, in the Qatar World Cup final against France. In the second half, Argentina decided to rotate its bench with the additions of Lautaro Martínez and Ángel Di María, to the point that in the 56th minute the local team had an opportunity with a free kick from Lionel Messi that hit the crossbar.

Uruguay controlled the game to the point that Argentina could not get dangerous until the 77th minute with a cross from Ángel Di María that Rochet cleared. And in the 87th minute a lethal counterattack from the visitors with a speed clearance from Nicolás De la Cruz for Darwin Núñez who, after two fakes, defined a cross to seal the victory of the Celeste.

The last time that Uruguay had beaten Argentina in regular time as a visitor had been in the 1987 Copa América by 0-1 with a goal from Antonio Alzamendi at the ‘Monumental’ stadium in Núñez, while on penalties it had been in 2011 for the same tournament in the quarterfinals at the ‘Elephant Cemetery’ stadium in Santa Fe. On the sixth day of these Qualifiers, this Tuesday Argentina will visit Brazil at the Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro, while Uruguay will receive Centennial from Montevideo to Bolivia.

EFE

More sports news