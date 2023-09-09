Saturday, September 9, 2023
Uruguay surpassed Chile, Colombia's next rival: the goals

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 9, 2023
in Sports
0


Uruguay vs. Chili

NicolÃ¡s de la Cruz (center) scored twice in the 3-1 draw from Uruguay to Chile.

Photo:

Gaston Britos. efe

Nicolás de la Cruz (center) scored twice in Uruguay’s 3-1 draw against Chile.

The 3-1 this Friday in Montevideo leaves the celestes as leaders of the tie.

Uruguay was far superior to Chile, Colombia’s next rival in the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup. Those led by Marcelo Bielsa began the journey well, with a 3-1 win this Friday at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo.

The Uruguayans left behind the controversy due to the absence of Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani, absent in this call-up, and with the new blood they put on a good show.

Uruguay had to wait 38 minutes to find the advantage in a nice collective play, in which Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz’s teammate at Liverpool, enabled Nicolás de la Cruz to score 1-0.

Before the end of the first stage, the Uruguayans increased the score with a shot from the edge of the area by Federico Valverde, a Real Madrid figure.

The 3-0 was the second goal of the night for De la Cruz, who reached the six-yard box to finish off a cross from Núñez, in the 71st minute.

Chile’s discount was by Arturo Vidal, who took a rebound off the stick to discount at 74.

SPORTS

