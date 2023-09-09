Uruguay surpassed Chile, Colombia’s next rival: the goals

Uruguay was far superior to Chile, Colombia’s next rival in the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup. Those led by Marcelo Bielsa began the journey well, with a 3-1 win this Friday at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo.

The Uruguayans left behind the controversy due to the absence of Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani, absent in this call-up, and with the new blood they put on a good show.

Uruguay had to wait 38 minutes to find the advantage in a nice collective play, in which Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz’s teammate at Liverpool, enabled Nicolás de la Cruz to score 1-0.

Before the end of the first stage, the Uruguayans increased the score with a shot from the edge of the area by Federico Valverde, a Real Madrid figure.

The 3-0 was the second goal of the night for De la Cruz, who reached the six-yard box to finish off a cross from Núñez, in the 71st minute.

Chile’s discount was by Arturo Vidal, who took a rebound off the stick to discount at 74.

