The Chancellor of Uruguay, Omar Paganini, wants clarification on “worrying events that would make it unfeasible to hold free, democratic and competitive elections” in Venezuela | Photo: EFE/Raúl Martínez

The Uruguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this Thursday (8) that it had decided to summon its ambassador to Venezuela, Eber da Rosa, for consultations due to the persecution by the Nicolás Maduro dictatorship of the main opposition candidate, María Corina Machado.

In January, Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) confirmed that Machado, winner of the Venezuelan opposition primaries last year, is disqualified from running for public office for 15 years. Therefore, she will not be able to compete in the presidential elections scheduled for the second semester.

“We decided to call our ambassador in Venezuela for consultations to inform ourselves about the worrying events that would make it unfeasible to hold free, democratic and competitive elections in that country,” Uruguayan Foreign Minister Omar Paganini wrote in X.

Summoning an ambassador to return to the country is considered a form of protest within the scope of diplomacy.

Last week, the president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, had already commented that “it is clear that we are not facing free and democratic elections in Venezuela”.

On Wednesday (7), Machado reported that a rally he was holding in Caracas was invaded by Chavista militants, who used sticks and stones in the attack.