Life after prison is an obstacle course that is difficult to navigate. Between January and May of this year, 3,900 people regained their freedom in Uruguay, most of them young people who barely got out with nothing on their backs, not always with family support. They must figure out where to live and how to survive. Like any neighbor’s son, but with a differential nuance, perhaps the most difficult barrier to overcome is the social stigma. Prejudice and indifference conspire against the integration of these people into the community and partly explain why 60% reoffend, according to official estimates.

This problem was addressed on June 20 in an activity convened by the Government of Uruguay, the first since the launch in May of the Opportunities Network initiative, which seeks to promote the labor insertion of ex-inmates. Its promoters define it as a participatory space, integrated so far by 100 entities, including public bodies, social organizations, cooperatives and private sector companies. Within the framework of this initiative, companies that hire released persons can access a state subsidy of between 60% and 80% of the salary paid for one year.

“We are convinced that it is necessary to break down prejudices and transform them into opportunities,” says Daniel Fernández, general coordinator of the National Directorate of the Released (Dinali). This body, under the Ministry of Social Development (Mides), works in prisons during the six months prior to the release of inmates and continues to accompany them outside prison if people agree voluntarily. As he explains, the Opportunities Network seeks to connect different entities, public and private, that work with this population, so that there is greater coordination and exchange in favor of inclusion.

“An average of 25 people recover their freedom per day, they are people who travel with us and we cross them on the street. We cannot look to the side as a society, we have to tear down those prejudices ”, insists Fernández. When they are released, he explains, those who come to the Dinali offices ask above all for help to find a job. “Access to work generates full insertion into society and reduces recidivism. The focus is on being able to generate those opportunities, but there are endless previous steps to work on, such as training, ”she adds.

During 2022, Dinali provided different types of assistance -training, accompaniment, job opportunities- to some 2,700 people out of the 8,600 who regained their freedom. The latest data indicates that 330 are working in different fields, although the authorities expect that number to increase significantly in the July evaluation, two months after the launch of the Opportunity Network. With the tax benefits provided by law, they expect a greater involvement of private companies and that this will contribute to breaking the cycle of abandonment and violence that many of those released experience on the street, after spending time in prison in very complex conditions.

According to the latest report from the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Penitentiary System, the Uruguayan prison population has tripled in the last two decades, reaching the figure of 14,500 people in 2022. 75% are young men under 35 years of age, with a track record life marked by dropping out of the educational system and problematic drug use. With a growth rate of 10% per year, the collapse of part of the system has led to high levels of overcrowding and internal violence. That report details that only 10% of all inmates are in prisons that meet conditions and opportunities for rehabilitation and social integration.

Wilmar Pintos spent 18 years of his life serving a sentence in the Libertad Prison, located in the south of the country. He got out of that prison a couple of years ago and now lives in a Mides foster home for people like him who didn’t have a home. He remembers that he spent 15 years working in the kitchen of the Prison and that there he discovered his vocation for reading, theater and writing. “While you’re reading a book, you’re not a prisoner,” he stresses. Through Dinali he got a job in the cleaning and sweeping area of ​​one of the municipalities of Montevideo. At the age of 58, he would like to fully dedicate himself to lending a hand to the released people, perhaps within this Network of Opportunities.

“The fundamental thing is the social commitment of State institutions and NGOs, but the key is in the business sector,” says Pintos. He emphasizes the challenge represented by problematic drug use, which affects 80% of the prison population, according to official data. “Drugs are a disease, it’s a struggle, it’s the worst thing that can happen to you,” he underlines. He acknowledges that the State is taking steps to address this problem, but insists that the underlying commitment must be from all of society. “We have to look at each other and learn to listen to each other,” he says.

“If we want to live in a more equitable, secure and integrated society, it is clear that companies have to collaborate,” explains Jorge Penedo, director of Human Resources at the construction company Teyma. According to him, the company has been working with released people for 16 years, in some cases with success and in others not, “nothing different from what happens with people outside that area, in the labor market in general.” Once they enter, continues Penedo, the released people follow their own process just like any other worker. “We do not expect or intend to give them a different treatment, when they join it will be their performance that determines their progress within the company,” he says.

For Pintos, the Red de Oportunidades space has to focus on the youngest, who are the majority in the penitentiary system and are adrift when they regain their freedom. “You have to help these kids, train them, give them a chance,” she remarks. Fernández, from the National Directorate of the Released, concludes: “Per day, 25 released people integrate into society. Do they really integrate? No, they integrate in theoretical terms. Full freedom depends on what we work for as a society, understanding that this is a cause for everyone”.

