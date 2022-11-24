Uruguay South Korea streaming and live TV: where to see the Qatar 2022 World Cup match

Today, Thursday 24 November 2022, at 2 pm Uruguay and South Korea take the field in Qatar for the first day of the group stage (group H) of the 2022 World Cup. This is the 22nd edition of the prestigious tournament: the first football World Cup scheduled for the winter season and the last to welcome 32 teams (they will become 48 in 2026). Where to see Uruguay South Korea live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The match between Uruguay and South Korea will be broadcast live exclusively in the clear (free of charge) on Rai 2 with kick-off set for 2 pm today, Thursday 24 November 2022. Ample time is expected before and after the match. We also remind you that all 64 races of the World Championship Fifa of Qatar 2022 will be visible in the clear: 28 on Rai 1, the others on Rai 2, Rai 3 or Rai Sport.

Uruguay South Korea live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow Uruguay South Korea in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.

THE WORLD CUP CALENDAR; WHERE TO SEE ALL THE MATCHES

Formations

We have seen where to see Uruguay South Korea on TV and live streaming, a match in the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but what are the probable formations of the two national teams? Here they are:

Uruguay (4-3-1-2): Rochet; Varela, Gimenez, Godin, Olivera; Bentancur, Torreira, De La Cruz; Valverde; Suarez, Nunez

South Korea (4-3-3): Seung-Gyu Kim; Moon-Hwan Kim, Min-Jae Kim, Kyung-Won Kwon, Jin-Su Kim; Woo-Young Jung, In-Beom Hwang; Hee-Chan Hwang, Jae-Sung Lee, Heung-Min Son; Ui-Jo Hwang.

Groups

But what are the groups of the Qatar 2022 World Cup? Here they are: