Uruguay, considered for most of 2020 as an example in the fight against covid-19, now registers the highest number of daily cases new per capita in the world.

The South American country added about 1,370 new daily cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, by far the highest rate in the world, since no other nation exceeded 1,000 daily infections per 100,000 inhabitants in that period, according to statistics from the AFP agency made on official data.

The government reported 71 deaths from covid on Monday, the highest figure since the start of the health emergency, in March 2020.

Uruguay accumulates 560 deaths in the first 12 days of April, which is more than triple those registered until December 31, 2020, when the South American country accumulated 181.

In total, the country registers 147,173 infections and 1,533 deaths from the new coronavirus.

The sustained increase in infections is putting care in public and private hospitals across the country at risk, where 53% of intensive care beds are already occupied by people infected with covid-19.

The president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, received the coronavirus vaccine at the end of March. Photo: REUTERS

According to the report of the Uruguayan Society of Intensive Care Medicine, until Monday there was 77% total occupation of the intensive treatment units.

The worst moment

Until a few months ago, an example of the region for its successful management of the pandemic, the country is experiencing its worst health moment.

But President Luis Lacalle Pou has been reluctant to toughen existing measures to restrict mobility, arguing that his government does not believe in “a police state.”

The country, which never decreed mandatory quarantine, suspended the presence of classes and public shows, and keeps some non-essential public offices closed.

In addition, the hours of bars and restaurants are restricted until midnight and entry to the country is only allowed, in addition to Uruguayans and residents, to foreigners who prove some exception for diplomatic, economic-labor or personal reasons and under express authorization of the Executive.

But shops of all sectors remain open, with a lot of mobility on the streets.

The Uruguayan government hopes to speed up the vaccination plan. Photo: AFP

Despite the worrying figures, the government is confident in a vaccination program that is progressing at a good pace.

Almost 26% of the population has already been inoculated with the first dose of CoronaVac or Pfizer, and 6% with the second, since the immunization campaign began on March 1.

The government defends its measures

The Minister of Public Health of Uruguay, Daniel Salinas, appeared this Tuesday before the Health Commission of Parliament, after the exponential increase and with record numbers of cases, intensive care admissions and deaths from covid-19.

On this day the new Special commission for monitoring the health emergency situation generated by covid-19, made up of representatives of all political parties.

The president of the General Assembly and vice president of the country, Beatriz Argimón, explained to the press that this commission is a “space for dialogue” that was raised in December by the Broad Front – the left-wing coalition that governed Uruguay from 2005 to 2020 and Today is the opposition-, and that its installation was decided before the “unfortunate situation” that crosses Uruguay.

The Uruguayan vice president valued and supported the government’s measures in the face of continuous criticism for the increase in cases in recent days and the absence of greater restrictions to stop the advance of the pandemic.

“If one observes societies that have gone through this before us, unfortunately the peaks that are verified are part of the evolution of the pandemic and, without a doubt, the government measures we accompany them because they are adequate,” he concluded.

Source: AFP and EFE

CB