Charlotte, United States.- The Uruguayan national team rescued their honour by beating Canada 4-3 (2-2, regular time) on penalties and finishing in third place in the 2024 Copa América.

Rodrigo Bentancur opened the scoring for the sky-blues in the 8th minute, but Ismael Koné in the 22nd minute and Jonathan David in the 80th minute turned the match around.

Luis Suárez at 90+2′ rescued the tie for the South Americans.

In the penalty shootout, goalkeeper Sergio Rochet blocked Ismaël Koné’s shot for Canada’s third penalty at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Alphonso Davies hit the crossbar for the fifth, while Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Suárez were impeccable with their takes for Uruguay.

The game took place at Bank of America Stadium, the same stadium where La Celeste lost the semi-final to Colombia and where some of its players fought with fans defending their families.