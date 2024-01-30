AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 01/30/2024 – 19:42

Uruguay reported this Tuesday (30) that it had identified the first human case of equine encephalomyelitis, a viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes, initially detected last month in a horse on the country's west coast, near Argentina.

According to the Ministry of Public Health (MSP), this is a person residing in the department of San José (southwest), who, in laboratory analysis, tested positive for western equine encephalomyelitis (EEO).

EEO is the mildest form of the three variants of this disease, which in humans causes high fever, intense headache, muscle weakness and convulsions, which can be fatal.

“The patient is progressing favorably and, to date, it is the only case,” said the MSP in a statement, without detailing the person’s sex or age.

He also highlighted that “the viral circulation verified by the Ministry of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries [MGAP] in several animals from different departments made it expected that a human case would occur, as occurred in other countries”.

Argentina, which declared a health emergency on November 30 due to outbreaks in the center and northeast of the country, has already recorded dozens of infections and several deaths from equine encephalomyelitis in humans.

The virus is transmitted from birds to several species of mosquitoes. Horses and people become infected when they are bitten by mosquitoes that carry the virus. The risk of contagion between horses and from horses to humans is “negligible”, according to authorities.

Until now, no human cases had been reported in Uruguay.

The MSP reiterated the measures to prevent the bites of mosquitoes that may be infected, such as eliminating potential breeding sites for these insects, keeping water containers covered and avoiding the accumulation of tires outdoors.

In the middle of summer, with high temperatures, humidity and the proliferation of mosquitoes, he recommended the use of pants and long-sleeved shirts, repellents and mosquito nets in rooms.

In Uruguay, which has almost 400,000 horses, cases of equine encephalomyelitis represent 0.25%, and deaths 0.08%, according to the latest official MGAP balance, dated January 30.