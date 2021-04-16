Uruguay experienced the most worrying day in the framework of this second wave of the pandemic by reporting this Thursday a record of infections and deaths by coronavirus in one day.

The National Emergency System (Sinae) reported that 18,835 swabs were performed and detected 4,412 new cases of infections by Covid, a new record for the country.

In addition, 79 deaths by coronavirus in the last hours, the highest figure after reaching 71 deaths in a day last Monday. The total number of fatalities since the first cases were announced thus amounts to 1,726 people.

These statistics are beginning to worry the government of Luis Lacalle Pou, since Uruguay went from being an example in the fight against the virus to becoming the South American country with the most deaths from Covid-19 per inhabitant, and fifth in the world.

So far, Uruguay has registered 156,499 positives for coronavirus, of which 4,412 were added in the last 24 hours. There are currently 32,136 active cases, while 508 of them are in intensive care.

In this context, the Director General of Health, Miguel Asqueta, confirmed that the P1 variant, originally detected in Manaus Brazil circulates in 16 Uruguayan departments and in some it is predominant.

“In Rivera, Río Negro, Artigas, it is widely predominant, between 80 percent and 90 percent,” the official said, according to the newspaper. The country of Montevideo.

Asqueta explained that this variant has greater transmissibility than the original. Before, the possibility was that one person infected another, but now “there is even almost three possibilities more to spread, “he said.

For his part, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salinas, explained that the increase in cases has to do with the appearance of Manaus strain and assured that “there is a 280% more infectivity“.

GRB