The most emblematic hall of the Uruguayan Parliament has hosted this Thursday an act of recognition of the responsibility of the State in the violation of human rights during the dictatorship (1973-1985). The public ceremony took place as part of the fulfillment of a Judgment of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (I/A Court HR), which condemned the State for the extrajudicial executions of Diana Maidanik, aged 22, Silvia Reyes and Laura Raggio, both aged 19, which occurred in April 1974 in the midst of an operation by the Armed Forces and the police . The Court has declared the State responsible for the forced disappearances of Luis Eduardo González and Oscar Tassino, beginning in December 1974 and July 1977, when they were 22 and 40 years old, respectively.

This is the second time that the Inter-American Court has ordered the Uruguayan State to comply with a remedial measure of this type. The first took place in 2012, when the then president José Mujica recognized the state’s responsibility in the disappearance of María Claudia García de Gelman during the dictatorial regime. As on that occasion, the event this Thursday was attended by representatives of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial powers, relatives of the victims and hundreds of citizens who came to Parliament. However, unlike that instance, the ceremony this Thursday was not headed by President Luis Lacalle Pou, despite the repeated request of family organizations that he attend in his role as head of the Armed Forces. The vice president, Beatriz Argimón, attended in her place.

“I express the commitment of the State to comply with the sentence and to find the whereabouts of the disappeared victims, as well as to investigate, punish and adequately repair the human rights violations committed in this case,” said Argimón. On behalf of the relatives of the victims, Karina Tassino, daughter of the disappeared detainee Oscar Tassino, intervened: “We regret the absence of the president of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou,” she said at the beginning of her speech, interrupted on several occasions by the applause from the 500 people present. “This sentence, which recognizes the facts of the past, is about the breached responsibility of State Agreements, about investigating and prosecuting crimes against humanity, a responsibility that has been breached by the three powers of the State to date. It is a sentence of the present, ”he stressed.

The Uruguayan Vice President, Beatriz Argimón, and Karina Tassino, representative of the families of the disappeared, this Thursday during the ceremony. DANTE FERNANDEZ (AFP)

The ruling closes a long process that began in December 2007, when the complaint of these facts was presented before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights by the Institute of Legal and Social Studies of Uruguay. It was not until May 2020 that the case reached the Inter-American Court, which issued the sentence in November 2021. It is a mandatory compliance opinion for the Uruguayan State, since as such it adheres to the American Convention on Human Rights and accepts the contentious jurisdiction of the Court to judge these cases. This is how the entire political system of Uruguay has understood and complied with it, with the exception of the Cabildo Abierto, a party of retired soldiers created in 2019 and a member of the current center-right ruling coalition. Its leader, Guido Manini Ríos, described what happened in Parliament as “embarrassing”. “We understand that it is not acceptable that we have the obligation, by a mandate of the Inter-American Court that orders the Uruguayan State, to pay tribute and acknowledge guilt in the death of these three women,” Manini Ríos said in a radio column.

The sentence indicates that the murders of the young Maidanik, Reyes and Raggio, known as “the April girls”, as well as the disappearances of González and Tassino, occurred in the context of “serious human rights violations” committed by state agents. during the civic-military dictatorship between 1973 and 1985. “These included the systematic practice of arbitrary arrests, torture, executions, and forced disappearances perpetrated by the security and intelligence forces,” the ruling details. The Court concluded that the State is responsible for the lack of investigation in these cases and ordered, in addition to carrying out this act, other measures of reparation, such as the “rigorous search” for the whereabouts of the disappeared and the strengthening of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office. in Crimes against Humanity created in 2017.

Half a year after the ruling of the Inter-American Court, in July 2022, the Uruguayan Justice prosecuted retired Lieutenant Colonel Juan Rebollo with prison for the murder of Maidanik, Reyes and Raggio, confirming that the young women were killed during a military operation. The bodies of Tassino and González are still missing.

A new discovery revives the hopes of relatives

The act held on Thursday coincides with a moment of great expectation for the relatives of detained-disappeared, after the appearance of human remains that would correspond to one of the victims of the dictatorship. The discovery occurred on Tuesday, June 7, at the military premises of Battalion No. 14 in Toledo, in the south of the country, where the work of anthropologists made it possible to determine that the body was deposited in a grave, face down and covered with lime. A short distance from that place, the remains of the teacher Julio Castro and the communist militant Ricardo Blanco appeared in 2011 and 2012, respectively. “With our guts we say: sooner or later we are going to find them,” said Karina Tassino at the end of her speech. The data on the identity of this person will be known within a month, after the DNA analyzes are carried out in Argentina.

