Uruguay prepares to receive in the day of this Wednesday about 50,000 doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus of the American laboratory Pfizer with which health personnel will be inoculated.

The batch travels to Montevideo on flight LH8264 of the German company Lufthansa, which will arrive in the Uruguayan capital this Wednesday around 8:00 p.m. local time (23:00 GMT) after making a stopover in Brazil.

After arrival, the vaccines will be stored in freezers located in the air terminal until its distribution takes place.

Then they will be transferred by land and air vehicles to the 19 departments (provinces) of Uruguay for immediately after they arrive to start the inoculation.

The Uruguayan Government announced last February that until April 26 the country will receive 450,000 doses of the American vaccine.

As provided by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP), health personnel will be vaccinated between March 12 and 13.

In this stage, those who will be inoculated are the workers of the intensive care services and those of their support, those of out-of-hospital care, those who work in emergency and urgency doors, in hospital inpatient units, in surgical blocks and those who carry out the test to detect the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

So far, Uruguay received 192,000 doses of CoronaVac vaccine from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, with which some 125,500 people have already been vaccinated since March 1.

In that group they entered police, military, firefighters, teaching staff and workers of the Institute for Children and Adolescents (INAU) under 60 years of age, as well as citizens (regardless of their profession or risk situation) between 55 and 59 years of age and patients on chronic dialysis or on the transplant waiting list.

This Tuesday the Minister of Public Health of Uruguay, Daniel Salinas, reported that the remainder will be used to “shield and seal” the dry border from this country with Brazil where, from his point of view, there is “a very severe problem” due to the mutation of the P1 strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The remaining doses of the Chinese vaccine are scheduled to arrive in Uruguay on March 15.

According to the latest data provided by the National Emergency System, Uruguay accumulates 65,527 cases of covid-19, of which 8,462 are active (88 in intensive care).

In addition, since the health emergency was decreed on March 13, 2020 666 people died.

