Uruguay received this Monday the first import of bone-in meat from Brazil after an agreement signed in June by the two countries.

The measure arose with the objective of providing a “more economical product for the Uruguayan population”, as emphasized by the Minister of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries of Uruguay, Fernando Mattos, after participating in the reception of the first batch of imports from Rio Grande do Sul. , Paraná, Mato Grosso and Rondônia, FMD-free states without vaccination.

“This is an important step. We are introducing a new product to the national market, with all the guarantees. The import of bone-in meat is only allowed from countries with a higher sanitary status, to guarantee the biosecurity of the national herd”, said the minister.

During the signing of the agreement between the two countries, in June, Mattos emphasized that the imported meat “does not represent a risk” either for Uruguayan production or for the health of the population.

In addition to the resolution that allows the import of bone-in meat, the Uruguayan government has agreed to another measure whereby companies that until now were exclusively dedicated to meat exports will also be able to enter the import business, both with bone-in and bone-in meat.

Mattos estimated that more than 30 companies will be able to import and stressed that the sector’s importers calculate that “bone cuts can lower their price by 15% to 20%”.