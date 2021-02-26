The first doses of the Chinese vaccine Coronavac They arrived in Uruguay on Thursday and the government will start the inoculation plan planned to combat the coronavirus on March 1.

The shipment of 192,000 doses of the vaccine from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, transferred in a charter from the Chilean airline Latam from Beijing -with stopovers in Sydney and Santiago de Chile- arrived minutes before 23 on Thursday at Carrasco International Airport, on the outskirts of Montevideo.

As previously announced, there was no authority present. The Secretary of the Presidency, Álvaro Delgado, had commented hours ago in a radio interview that no vaccination ceremony was to be held, since the Executive considered that this arrival was “only part of a process”.

This is the first installment of the Chinese Sinovac laboratory, which will be completed from March 15 with other 1,558,000 doses.

In addition, Uruguay will receive between March 8 and April 26 some 460,000 doses from the American laboratory Pfizer, according to the figures announced last Monday by President Luis Lacalle Pou.

Sinovac doses will begin on March 1 to teachers, police, firefighters and military in service, and workers of the Uruguayan Child and Adolescent Institute (INAU) under 60 years of age, who from this Friday can register on an agenda set up by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP), while from the 8th they will be vaccinated with Pfizer at health personnel.

Delgado added that the Uruguayan government was very hard “in the negotiation to acquire the vaccines, not only to have large quantities but also to be certain that there will be no downtime and that there are no moments when the vaccination plan is paralyzed.”

Lacalle Pou had already mentioned that “there will be no dead time” between the doses already announced and those that complete the purchase made by Uruguay of 3.8 million doses -between Pfizer and Sinovac- and the reserve of 1.5 million of the platform Covax, created by the World Health Organization (WHO) for distribution among the least favored countries.

Uruguay, what is the last country in South America in starting the vaccination of the population, it registers since March 13, 2020 -when the health emergency was declared in the country- 55,695 infections (6,604 active, 61 of them in intensive care) and 595 deceased.

Source: EFE