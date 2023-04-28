With the votes of the ruling party, the Uruguayan Senate approved, this Thursday (27), the law to reform the social security system promoted by the government of Luis Lacalle Pou which, among other measures, increases the retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

After the Chamber of Deputies approved modifications to the original text, and with 17 votes in favor out of 28, senators from the governing coalition parties ratified the amendments to the law, which will be sent to the Executive Branch for promulgation.

The project, which has already become law, had been approved by the Senate in December of last year and was awaiting a vote in the Chamber of Deputies, where the objections of the right-wing Cabildo Abierto (CA) and the Colorado Party (PC), center-right , forced the government of Lacalle Pou to negotiate. Among other measures, PC and CA asked for the review of pensions for widowers and disability, and the reduction from 25 to 20 years of the measure of “best years” to calculate the basic retirement salary.

protests

Created with the support of a commission of experts in social security, before being sent to Parliament in October 2022, the reform was described as “necessary” and “solidarity” by Lacalle Pou, who highlighted its approval as one of the main priorities. of his mandate. However, it was not supported by either the Frente Ampla left-wing coalition, which governed between 2005 and 2020, or by the unions.

Thousands of workers in areas such as health, transport and education mobilized on Tuesday in Uruguay, in the context of the general strike called by the PIT-CNT union federation, to express repudiation of the government’s pension reform project, which they consider “socially ineffective ” and “against the people”.

On the day the bill was voted on by the Chamber of Deputies, which ended its work on Wednesday (26) to return it to the Senate, critics gathered in front of the Legislative Palace to protest.

There, the PIT-CNT spokesman, Sergio Sommaruga, denounced the project of a government that, according to him, does not listen to the workers and only takes into account the benefit of “a privileged minority”. “This reform is not in favor of the people, but against the people. It is neither fair nor democratic, much less solidarity, and it is also socially ineffective”, he underlined, stating that this will mean that the majority will have to “work until they are 65”. to be able to retire.

Another of the concerns of social groups is that the reform accentuates “the problem of youth unemployment” by delaying the replacement of workers, as stated by its president, Marcelo Abdala, to the newspaper the country.