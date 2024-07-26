With one week to go until the Uruguayan Football Association present their statements to Conmebol after the fight between their players and the Colombian fans at the Copa América, the lawyer Gastón Tealdi He stressed that there are circumstances that mitigate their responsibility.

According to the criteria of

“You cannot justify certain attitudes, that is a fact. From a professional point of view, I always understand that you cannot hide the sun with a finger. You have to be truthful, but there were circumstances that in some way attenuate the responsibilities and I believe that the defense strategy is precisely in that sense,” he told the EFE Agency.

There was a brawl between Colombian fans and Uruguayan players after the semi-final between the two countries. Photo:Getty Images Share

Uruguayan defense

The lawyer for the Uruguayan Football Association, who is working on the defense with his Argentine colleague Ariel Reck, recalled the Uruguay-Colombia match played in the United States and said that from the beginning it was a “totally unpleasant” situation. He pointed out that there was a lack of foresight in terms of security and that the sale of alcoholic beverages generated a “particular excitement” among part of the Colombian fans.

In this regard, Tealdi indicated that the defense is gathering all the evidence and will draft a defense brief with a general defense and in which each situation will be analyzed in particular.

“On the one hand there is a general defense, but then there is a situation specific to each of the situations. The situation of all the players is not the same,” explained the lawyer, who also works in the defense of the Association, of a manager and of Marcelo Bielsa.

‘Let there be no sanctions’

Uruguayan players and Colombian fans fight Photo:X: @ASTOUNDlNGMessi Share

“We have to look deeply into each one of them. We are confident that we will have good results,” Tealdi stressed, adding: “The goal is to have no sanctions or to have the sanctions as few as possible.”

Eleven Uruguayan players have been charged with involvement in a brawl, and some have been charged with involvement in a brawl with violence.

Colombia vs. Uruguay fight Photo:Social networks Share

In the Copa America semi-finals, Uruguay lost 0-1 to Colombia in a match played in Charlotte. After the match, several Uruguayan players jumped into the stands and started a fight with Colombian fans.

One day after the incident, Conmebol announced that it had decided to open a file “to clarify the sequence of events and the responsibilities of those involved.”

EFE

More sports news