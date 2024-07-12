In the middle of the fight between Uruguayans and Colombians at the end of the semi-final match, a Uruguayan player received a red card, but it went unnoticed. It is the Guillermo Varela full-back.

Valera came on in the first half due to Rodrigo Bentancur’s injury, but was later substituted by coach Marcelo Bielsa in the 67th minute to make way for Luis Suárez.

Curiously, Varela had not been mentioned in the brawl between the players, unlike Luis Suárez, José María Giménez, Mathías Olivera and Ronald Araujo, but he did attack some of the ‘tricolor’ staff.

However, as the media learned Ovation, There are nine footballers accused and one manager implicated for fights with Colombian fans.

“Guillermo Varela is suspended for an expulsion he suffered after the match following the aggression of a Colombian national team official and a reaction he had. Apart from them, there is no one else sanctioned other than Nico De La Cruz for the two yellow cards he accumulated in the quarterfinals and semi-finals,” said Ignacio Alonso, president of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF), in an interview.

Fight at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina Photo:X: @qc_javi Share

Due to the decision of the central referee, Valera will miss the match for third place between Uruguay and Canada.

Other casualties in Uruguay

With Varela out due to his expulsion, Uruguay will also be unable to field other players: Nicolás De La Cruz due to an accumulation of yellow cards; Ronald Araujo and Rodrigo Bentancur due to injury.

In addition, Matías Viña and Mathías Olivera have physical problems and are awaiting medical progress.

There will be sanctions for the fight in the stands

On Thursday night, moments after they had registered in the stands, Conmebol issued a statement on its official social networks in which it condemned the acts and invited everyone to live football in peace. “Conmebol strongly condemns any act of violence that affects football,” it said.

However, there was a change in the position of Conmebol. In the text they announce the opening of an investigation to clarify the events that occurred in the stands of the semi-finals. “The CONMEBOL Disciplinary Unit has decided to open a file to elucidate the sequence of events and the responsibilities of those involved,” the South American football authority reported.

