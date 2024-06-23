Uruguay and the owner of the house, USA, They are the teams to follow in Group C of the 2024 Copa America in favor of qualifying for the quarterfinals and that they will have the first challenge this Sunday.

Trained by the Argentine Marcelo Bielsa and with top-level pieces, like the midfielder Federico Valverde and the forwards Darwin Nunez and the veteran Luis Suarez, La Celeste presents itself as a rival to beat.

Great candidate

At the same time, as locals, the US has material to respond, with a roster headed by Christian Pulisic.

Bolivia, in restructuring, and Panama, hit by a wave of injuries, complete this key. The United States and Bolivia will meet in Arlington, Texas (5 pm, DSports TV), and Uruguay and Panama (8 pm, DSports TV) will do so in Miami. With the 16th Copa América title as its goal, Uruguay takes on the tournament in the peloton of main candidates.

Your endorsement? The solid qualification for the 2026 World Cup that he is doing under the command of Bielsa, with an overwhelming offensive in which Darwin Núñez, heir to Luis Suarez, He has taken a step forward with five goals and three assists.

Panama received bad news at the last minute. Their captain, the midfielder Aníbal Godoy (Nashville SC, United States), misses the Copa América due to a muscle injury in his left leg.

It is one more loss for the Spanish coach of Danish origin Thomas Christiansenwhich is added to those of the defenders Fidel Escobar and Andrés Andrade and the attacker Cecilio Watermanbut the truth is that this team has little option of advancing to the next round of the Cup, although we have to play.

The store

The coach of the United States, Gregg Berhalter, has a squad with important names. Pulisic (AC Milan), Giovanni Reyna (Nottingham Forest), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) and Weston McKennie (Juventus) are at the head of the North American team. It is a team with potential, as it showed when it won the Concacaf Nations League for the third time in March by defeating Mexico 2-0. “They can bend us but not break us (…). “We are ready for the Copa América,” commented Berhalter.

Bolivia’s coach, Brazilian Antonio Carlos Zago, is frank: the Copa América will be complicated. “We are aware and sincere about our difficulties,” Zago said.