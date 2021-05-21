While the vaccination plan advances – which, however, did not prevent a new daily record of coronavirus cases this Thursday – Uruguay will begin to evaluate the reopening of activities each week.

This was announced this Friday by President Luis Lacalle Pou, who added that the country plans to buy more vaccines against Covid-19 by the possible need for a third dose.

In a press conference when inaugurating a fire department in the department (province) of Treinta y Tres, the president assured that, after enabling for next Monday the opening of gyms and duty-free shops, the Executive Branch evaluates how to proceed with other activities affected by the pandemic.

The president pointed out that this opening was due to “how good it does the physical and mental state” of the population. Lacalle Pou admitted that the decision was “complicated” and that it puts itself “in the shoes” of sectors such as culture, which also demands to resume its activity urgently.

“That from forward as much as possible, backward all that is necessary is a constant above the work desk of each one of us,” he said, and stressed that the government’s plan is evaluate the situation weekly to “reopen activities”.

A nurse counts the doses of CoronaVac vaccines at a vaccination post in a Montevideo hospital. Photo: Xinhua

He also stated that, to resume the shows and parties, the idea is to adopt a mechanism of “green pass “, since if it is intended to attend the claim that there is no limited capacity and avoid contagions, it will be required vaccination and a rapid test.

Record of infections



On the record number of 4,581 new cases registered this Thursday, the president said: “I am not a specialist on the subject. I am listening to many explanations early on.”

The president added that it may be due to the increase in the number of swabs and that it “does not close” that is due to the mobility of May 9, when Mother’s Day was celebrated.

Uruguay already accumulates 253,941 cases since the pandemic began. The previous daily record had been April 7 with 3,935 infections, although on April 15 4,412 cases were confirmed after adding 3,764 positives of the day and 648 of delayed reports.

This Thursday 53 people died from Covid, and thus there are already 3,691 those who died since March 13, 2020.

Third dose?

Regarding the eventual purchase of new vaccines against covid-19, he expressed that it depends on the doubts about the need to vaccinate children under 18 and 12 years old and giving a third “booster” dose.

“All these question marks make the government foresee the purchase of more vaccines,” he remarked.

Uruguay this Friday reached 2.5 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 administered to its population, according to the registry of the web monitor enabled by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP).

A vaccination center in the city of Rivera, in Uruguay. Photo: REUTERS

Of the 2,503,315 inoculated doses, which represent 71.40 per 100 inhabitants

For his part, the Secretary of the Presidency, Álvaro Delgado, told the press that next Monday a decentralized vaccination will begin in more than 300 localities with less than 1,000 inhabitants in the interior of Uruguay with the vaccine from the US laboratory Pfizer-BioNTech.

In addition, he explained that the inoculation for children under 18 years of age is already planned to be with the Pfizer vaccine and its instrumentation is being evaluated by the Executive in dialogue with the National Vaccination Advisory Commission and its Ad Hoc Group.

Source: EFE

CB