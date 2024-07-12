According to the criteria of

However, the sanctions would be harsh for the Celeste team and for more players than is believed. In fact, there would be a committed leaderaccording to Ovationa leading sports newspaper in Uruguay.

“We want to reaffirm and warn that any action that tarnishes this world football celebration, which involves both the players and the fans present in the stadium, will not be tolerated,” he wrote. Conmebol.

He added: “It is unacceptable that an incident like this turns passion into violence. Therefore, any behaviour that undermines the sporting competition and the most beautiful spectacle in the world, which belongs to football, will not be tolerated.”

For now, it is expected that on Friday morning the results will be known. decisions that Conmebol will take regarding the events that occurred in the stands of the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The president of the Uruguayan Football Association spoke: this is how they defend what happened

So far what we have had is internal dialogue, knowing that there was a natural, instinctive reaction, from a father, a husband, a brother, a son, who upon seeing his family in a very complicated moment and seeing that they did not allow evacuation to the field, which is what the protocol indicates

“They were surrounded, access to the court was blocked and at that moment the people were very trapped and were also surrounded by an impressive number of Colombian fans and some, as he said, Jose Maria Gimenez“They had an aggressive attitude towards them and afterwards there were some skirmishes that some people had to go out to break up,” Alonso added.

“Then they appeared when some Uruguayan players noticed it, trying to protect their children, their family, their mother, their mother-in-law, their wife, their brothers. The situation has worsened, but I think it is a natural reaction to what was happening,” he added.

“We also suffered an attempted invasion of the box, they threw things, said things, we had to let children into the box. But it was only a few minutes and that was it. We have to see the images, talk about them and evaluate them,” he insisted.

According to the newspaper Ovationthe Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) There are four ways to defend themselves: “1) That the footballers acted in self-defense when they saw that their families were in danger; 2) The lack of security that the Uruguayans had in the stands and the constant provocations from the Colombian fans.”

Furthermore, “3) That the Conmebol protocol was not respected in the face of this type of situation; 4) The background of the incidents at the Maracaná in the Brazil vs Argentina match, which ended with the Argentine players defending their relatives in the stands and having incidents with the local police. This incident did not result in any sanction for the players, it ended with a financial fine for each of the associations. On that occasion, Dibu Martínez had been one of the most involved in the problem.”

It’s not just four footballers who may face difficulties

In the videos that have been shared on social networks, There are four footballers who have been repeatedly mentioned as being the most involved in the fight..

Among the names are Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunezthe latter apparently the most compromised.

However, as the media learned Ovationthe situation does not seem to be good for the Celeste team. In fact, There are nine footballers accused and one leader implicated.

Among the other five involved is the name of Rodrigo Bentancurwho threw a bottle and injured one of the physical trainers on his technical team.

However, the disciplinary measureswhich can range from match sanctions to financial fines, are different depending on the severity of the actions of those involved.

“It should be noted that there were also incidents in the box where Alonso, Carlos Manta, Eduardo Mosegui, Matias Perez, Diego Scotti, Yimmy Alvarez, Marcelo De Leon, Marcelo Garcia and Alvaro Nunez were,” the media reported.

