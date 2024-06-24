The selection of Uruguay defeated his counterpart Panama, 3-1, in a match for group C of the Copa America 2024which was disputed in Miami, United States.

Those led by the Argentine coachMarcelo Bielasuffered in the second half, as their rival put them on the ropes and missed incredible goals.

It was not easy

Maximiliano Araújo, at minute 16 of the first half, was in charge of opening the scoring, with a sensational shot from outside the area, an impossible shot for goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera, who stretched, but failed to deflect the ball.

Mosquera was one of the figures of the commitment, as he was in charge of preventing the ‘Charrúas’ forwards from increasing the score.

The Panamanians, in the first half, were timid and their rival took advantage of the spaces, but that dominance did not translate into goals in the opposing goal.

Matías Viña statistics.

In the second half, Panama stood up better and even created scoring opportunities in the goal defended by Sergio Rochet, who had to push himself to the maximum on at least three occasions.

Good finish

Uruguay lost order, the ball and serenity after the pressure of a Panama that ran all the balls and put the team that is the favorite to reach the final in trouble.

Darwin Núñez scored the second goal five minutes from time, so much so that it gave peace of mind to the ‘charrúas’, who did not leave a good image. Finally, Matías Viña scored 3-0, but the Panamanians’ discount was the work of MIchael Murillo.

Valverde was clear

Federico Valverde admitted that Uruguay’s 3-1 victory over Panama “cost a lot” because “the rival played” and showed that he knows how to do damage with the ball.

Uruguay vs. match statistics Panama.

“We had to be patient, but it cost us a lot,” admitted the 25-year-old. “The rival played, he demanded a lot from us and showed that he knows how to do damage when he controls the ball. And that cost us at times,” he said.