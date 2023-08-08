Uruguay put into effect this week its new pension reform law that raises the retirement age by five years. The measure has been defended as “necessary” by the government, but has aroused criticism in various opposition sectors. What led that country to adopt this transcendental change and what implications could it have?

Although it is a small nation, with only three million inhabitants, Uruguay began in 2022 to discuss the need to reform its pension system, to address a fiscal and sustainability problem, derived from the aging of the population.

This controversial pension reform, necessary for the Government and criticized by union sectors and pensioner organizations, establishes changes that imply five more years to start collecting pensions, both for men and women.

The most drastic measure is general increase in the retirement age from 60 to 65 years. In the domestic sector, the law provides for a new regime to join the system that covers people with years of work that were not declared.

According to the Banco de Previsión Social de Uruguay, the public body that administers pensions in that country, the new regulation modifies the conditions of access to the system, the protection periods and the way of calculating retirement.

Organizations of pensioners have been critical of this new law because they consider that it did not take into account those who are dedicated to teleworking and say that it ends up favoring private funds, by forcing young people to contribute from the beginning of their working life, regardless who have low income.

The president of the National Organization of Retirees, Estela Ovelar, affirmed that in standard design “Family and the job changes that have occurred in current generations were not taken into account. The pandemic gave us the possibility of remote work, many people work like this even for multinational companies and this form of contribution was not foreseen” .

The stages of the pension reform

The Presidency of Uruguay informed through a statement that The changes that came into force in this month of August “are the first of a series of milestones provided for by this regulation.”

It also explains that “the second stage will be in force from December 1, 2023 and includes all people who, as of that date, start their first work activity or who, contributing to other pension agencies, enter activities that must register with the BPS. It also reaches those who set up a retirement cause as of January 1st. The third modification will come into force in 2033, when people begin the retirement process through the new regime.

Uruguay is not the only country in the region that has undertaken reforms. In some of its neighbors, such as Peru, Colombia and Chile, discussions are also advancing to reform the pension systems, although some do not necessarily imply increasing the retirement ages or the weeks contributed.

According to a ranking by the International Social Security Association, in addition to Uruguay, other countries with the highest retirement age are Mexico (with 68 years for men and women), Brazil (with 65 years for men and 60 for women), as well as Argentina, followed by Chile (with 60 years for men and women) and Costa Rica (65 years for men and women).