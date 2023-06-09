The Uruguayan team qualified this Thursday for the final of the U-20 World Cup after beating Israel 1-0, in the city of La Plata, with a goal from Anderson Duarte. The striker scored after 61 minutes to the delight of the thousands of Uruguayans who crossed the Río de la Plata to support those led by Marcelo Broli.

Uruguay, finalist of the U-20 World Cup

La Celeste dominated the first half of a match played in front of more than 25,000 people who came to the Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona to cheer on the two teams.

The high pressure and the quick exits from the bottom were two of the bets of Marcelo Broli’s team, who finally could count on six field players on the bench. Andrés Ferrari and Mathías Abaldo accompanied Mateo Antoni, Mathías de Ritis, Santiago Homenchenko and Nicolás Siri there, although with some physical problems that made it impossible for them to participate in previous matches.

A header from Sebastián Boselli became the first attack of the match.

The Celeste defender was key with a tough mark on rival attacker Dor Turgeman. Midfielder El Yam Kancepolsky dropped several meters back and at times formed a line of three that freed Israel’s full-backs. The Europeans took advantage of the speed of Ilay Feingold and Roy Revivo to attack the wings. There the attacker Hamza Shibli complicated a Uruguayan defense that was very firm on several occasions.

After 20 minutes, a great save by Randall Rodríguez against a shot by Tay Abed became the first clear opportunity for the vice-European champion.



Uruguay responded with two plays by Anderson Duarte that came close to becoming the first goal of the afternoon. First he missed it after a great counter-attack that ended with a shot well cleared by goalkeeper Tomer Zarfati and then with a shot that went near the left upright. For the second half, Marcelo Broli sent Ferrari onto the field, who was close to not playing and ended up playing half a game.

The departure of Ignacio Sosa marked an offensive variation and this was reflected on the field with Celeste turning higher and higher. And after so many attempts, the goal came: After an impressive play by Alan Maturro and a great save by goalkeeper Zarfati, Duarte captured the rebound and pushed the ball to make it 1-0 after 61 minutes. Uruguay continued to dominate and Boselli was close to scoring the second with a good header. Then goalkeeper Zarfati saved a powerful shot from Maturro. With six minutes to go, a huge defensive error by Uruguay allowed Omer Senior to go one-on-one against goalkeeper Randall Rodríguez, who prevented the goal with an impressive save.

Israel could do nothing after that move and La Celeste sealed a victory that qualified them to their third final in history ten years after having played the last one. Uruguay won and on Sunday they will go for the cup against the winner of the Italy-South Korea match.

More news

EFE