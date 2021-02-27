The Minister of Health of Uruguay, Daniel Salinas, said that the republic is ready to purchase the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus, reports RIA News.

“We are committed to keeping the vaccine in the portfolio because of its good qualities, but we have not yet received a response … We are awaiting regulatory documents,” he said.

He also noted that Uruguay is interested in the possibility of producing the Sputnik V vaccine.

Earlier it was reported that Guatemala became the 37th country in the world and the third state in Central America, where the use of the Sputnik V vaccine was approved.

It also became known on Thursday that the first batch of the Russian vaccine arrived in Nicaragua.

Before that, the drug was registered in Honduras.

Earlier it was reported that the cost of the vaccine, recognized as one of the best in the world, dropped to 866 rubles.