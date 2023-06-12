The Uruguayan national team has been proclaimed as Under-20 World Champion by beating their Italian counterpart 1-0 in straight time. The score came somewhat late, when it was thought that they would play extra times. the hero was Luciano Rodriguez who took advantage of a ball in the area to give his country the championship.

The game was a wide domain for the Uruguayan side at least in the occasions generated for the attack. In 90 minutes, the Charrúas managed to finish off up to 15 occasions, 4 of which were on target, one of which was the goal that made them champion.

Yes ok Italy He controlled the ball for a longer time, he could do little because he did not finish off the goal on any occasion.

There were more than 80 minutes where the tension and the desire to lose took over the two teams that although they tried to look for an opportunity, they did not risk much, especially Italy, which was dominated at times. It wasn’t until minute 86 when things changed with the score.

Everything arose after a corner kick was taken from the right, the ball reached the area where the Italian defense got complicated at the start to the point of enabling up to two South American players who recentered to the second post where Luciano Rodríguez arrived and with

A simple shot made it 1-0 and blew up the stadium, which was mostly sky-blue fans.

The match lasted until minute 90+8 where things did not change and Uruguay continued to dominate and they went on until the final whistle, which made Uruguay in champion for the first time in the history in the Sub-20 after two other finals that he had lost. This achievement is added to the two major world titles and two Olympic titles.