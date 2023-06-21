The operation where they rescue the eagle from the German battleship ‘Graf Spee’ from World War II in Montevideo (Uruguay). MARCELO HERNANDEZ (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The eagle from the Nazi ship Graf Spee, sunk off the Uruguayan coast in 1939, will not transform into a dove or symbolize peace. On the contrary, the sculpture will maintain its original appearance of a bird of prey and will keep the swastika in its claws, just as it was found at the bottom of Montevideo Bay in 2006 by a local treasure hunter. Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou settled on Sunday the controversy that had been generated by his sculptural metamorphosis project announced at a press conference less than 48 hours earlier.

“More than 3 years ago, before the electoral process, it occurred to us that this symbol of violence, of war, could undergo a virtuous transformation into a symbol of peace and a symbol of union such as a dove,” said Lacalle Pou. . Next to him followed his words the Uruguayan sculptor Pablo Atchugarry, the artist chosen by the president to complete the work. “I feel very honored and with a lot of responsibility to carry out this task,” said Atchugarry. The project would have been completed in November 2023, they explained, with the eagle becoming a dove of peace installed on some promenade on the Uruguayan coast. But far from advancing, the plan was undone in a matter of hours, less than 48, after having galvanized the spirits of art and history experts and being the target of political criticism.

Photograph taken on December 19, 1939, of the German battleship Admiral Graf Spee as its crew sinks it, ordered by its captain to prevent it and its then state-of-the-art technology from falling into enemy hands, near Montevideo, where sailors are wounded and killed they were washed ashore during the Battle of the Río de la Plata. PA

“At the worst of the water crisis and the day after his embarrassing absence at the act of recognition for victims of State terrorism, Luis Lacalle Pou makes us talk about the eagle of the Graf Spee,” Gustavo wrote on his Twitter account. Olmos, deputy of the opposition Broad Front (centre-left). Olmos was referring to the absence of the president in the act carried out a day before in Parliament, on the responsibility of the State in crimes of the dictatorship, without any explanation being provided by the president.

During the weekend, the Uruguayans did nothing but talk about the fate of the Nazi eagle, the advisability of keeping it, destroying it or transforming it. The indefatigable Internet users flattered or struck down the idea. They even reached formalize a request on the change.org page favorable to the conservation of the original eagle, with its 2.35 meters high and its 300 kilograms of weight in bronze. “It should be kept in a museum. History must be remembered so as not to make the same mistakes. The new generations are prone to forgetfulness and recidivism. Remembering the bad, keeping in mind the symbols that represent it, is an enormous responsibility towards society, both local and foreign,” the petition said. In a few hours, she collected nearly 18,000 signatures.

There were figures close to the president who defended the initiative, but they were in a clear minority, as Lacalle Pou would later admit. The Vice Minister of Education and Culture herself and president of the Heritage Commission, Ana Ribeiro, said she had learned about the project through the press. Ribeiro, a renowned Uruguayan historian, is in favor of preserving the eagle of the German ship. “I would keep it (…) it would seem much more instructive to me to make a good museum of the Battle of the Río de la Plata,” she told Radio Sarandi.

legal dispute

Like Ribeiro, several historians have recalled the conflict between the Graf Spee ship of Nazi Germany and British ships in the waters of the River Plate, which occurred at the dawn of World War II. It was the month of December 1939 when the confrontation caused a hundred deaths and the subsequent sinking of the German ship off the Uruguayan coast, ordered by her captain, Hans Langsdorff.

File photo showing the imposing bronze eagle from the German battleship Graf Spee, on display in Montevideo. Ivan Franco (EFE)

It would take 67 years for the bronze eagle on the stern of the Graf Spee to be rescued by the work of a team of experts in 2006, giving rise to a long dispute between private rescuers and the Uruguayan State. Finally, the Supreme Court of Justice of Uruguay determined in December 2022 that the eagle was property of the State, in a ruling that catalyzed the idea that Lacalle Pou had been meditating, according to him, for three years.

“The proposal caused a debate to take place in Uruguay in just 48 hours that was positive and also allowed the president to reverse his decision,” says Emma Sanguinetti, art critic and cultural manager. The eagle is history, “it embodies one of the darkest moments of humanity”, and due to its symbolic qualities “it has to be present”, she explains. “History cannot be the object of metamorphosis (…) Historical objects have the courage to leave the abstract event and pass it on to the real. They are a must-have instrument,” she says. In this sense, she points out that the Graf Spee’s eagle is not a celebratory object and that if it were transformed it would become something that never was: a symbol of peace.

In line with his colleagues, Sanguinetti considers it pertinent to exhibit it and give it the appropriate historical context. “It would be a great opportunity to recount that event, to know that this horror reached our shores and that is why the eagle and that swastika are here.” And he concludes: “The more time passes, the more the facts blur; that is why more history is needed and these objects have more value”.

After the controversy generated after the announcement, President Lacalle Pou backed down and regretted that his proposal could not be carried out, admitting that it went against the sentiment of the majority. “In these few hours that have passed, there is an overwhelming majority that does not share this decision. If you want to generate peace, the first thing you have to do is generate union. Clearly this has not generated it, ”he said on Sunday. The eagle of the Graf Spee will remain covered in the facilities of the Uruguayan Navy. “A symbol of peace and union cannot be born from discord”, settled the sculptor Atchugarry.

