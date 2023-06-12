Uruguay is crazy: this is how they celebrate the U-20 World Cup title

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Uruguay, U-20 world champion.
They beat Italy 1-0 in the final.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Uruguay won the U-20 World Cup for the first time in its history this Sunday in Argentina by beating Italy 1-0 in the final and gave South America its second world title in six months after the consecration of Messi’s Albiceleste in Qatar-2022.
Luciano Rodriguez he led the charrúas to glory by scoring the winning goal after 86 minutes, unleashing the euphoria of the sky-blue fans who filled the stadium Diego Armando Maradona in La Plataabout 60 kilometers from Buenos Aires.
Meritorious
“The group did all the merits to celebrate (…) it’s nice to make history,” said the night’s scorer excitedly minutes after lifting the youth World Cup.
The third was the charm for Celeste, who had lost in the 1997 and 2013 finals against Argentina and France, respectively, while Italy will have to continue waiting for their first crown.
“Uruguay champion that no or no !!! Congratulations to the players, the coaching staff and everyone who made this dream possible,” tweeted the President of
Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou.
Thousands of uruguayans Dressed in light blue T-shirts, they braved the intense cold and turned to celebrate the title in the downtown streets of Montevideo and also on the Rambla, on the coast of Silver river, traditional setting for sports festivities.
“It’s incredible, the first time in my life that I’ve experienced this… always with the Uruguayan fighting back and today we were given it,” Lorena Pereira, a 43-year-old housewife who carried the flag, told AFP. Uruguayan painted on her face and tearfully hugging her husband.
Uruguayan champion!!
Huge celebration of the people in Florida after the celestial conquest as world champion under 20 category!!
This is how you live in the streets of our city. pic.twitter.com/qtBqY0hkfc
– Channel TVFlorida (@tvflorida) June 12, 2023
